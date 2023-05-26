Spring Hill left a mark on the 2023 high school softball season, with Delaney Gray earning District 17-4A Most Valuable Player honors and teammate Laney Linseisen (Co-Catcher of the Year) sharing a superlative with Gilmer's Alex Werbeck.
Gray was dominant in the pitcher's circle and at the plate for Spring Hill.
She was 24-8-1 as a pitcher with a 1.61 earned run average, 282 strikeouts and 52 walks in 186.1 innings pitched. At the dish, she hit .449 with three home runs, 18 doubles and 38 RBI.
Spring Hill's coaching staff received the Staff of the Year honors in the district.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
Gilmer also benefited from offensive most valuable player Raji Canady, defensive most valuable player Alexis Kemp, and pitcher of the year Sarah Philips this spring.
Henderson’s Jacie Boothe, meanwhile, was named newcomer of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Mallory Tutt (Carthage); Catcher: Ryleigh Youngblood (Center); Utility: Addison Walker (Gilmer), Jaci Taylor (Henderson); Designated Hitter: Ty’ra Mosley (Henderson); Infield: Kyndall Witt (Spring Hill), Khloe Saxon (Spring Hill), Jada Walton (Carthage), Jiyia Williams (Carthage), Jayna Rucker (Gilmer), Julie Bird (Center), Chloe Ellis (Henderson); Outfield: Adisyn Chism (Spring Hill), Kahlyen Johnston (Gilmer), Tessa Smith (Carthage), Taniya VanZandt (Henderson)
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Karsyn Stover (Kilgore); Catcher: Kiley Knighton (Carthage); Utility: Kara Williams (Gilmer); Designated Hitter: Kell Hooper (Kilgore); Infield: Jovi Spurlock (Spring Hill), Josie Gray (Spring Hill), Carson Crouch (Center), Emily Watson (Gilmer), Kristina Jackson (Henderson), Addi Kneipp (Carthage); Outfield: Mattye Moore (Spring Hill), Brie Jones (Gilmer), Jakayla Roquemore (Carthage), Gabby Whisenant (Center)
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Aubreigh Whiddon; Kilgore: Adalyn Chitwood, Addison Pierson, Aniyah Polk, Kaitlyn Porter, Karsyn Stover, Carsyn McKinney, Eva Ray, Jae’la Williams, Kilynn Higginbotham, Baylee Bonds; Henderson: Sunny Goen, Charli Bird, Addy Davis; Gilmer: Brinley Jones, Livi Brown; Carthage: Anna Grace Bagley, Aubrey Leach; Center: Destiny Arcibar
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Spring Hill: Laney Linseisen, Adisyn Chism, Delaney Gray, Khloe Saxon; Gilmer: Camie Welborn, Lanie Trimble, Kristyn Spence, Gabby Hector, Hannah Martin, Maecy Toland, Avery Hogue, Kara Schoon, Olivia Dabreu, Triniti Mauk, Landrie Baker, Ashlynn Ybarra, Emma Blackstone; Kilgore: Baylee Bonds, Kyla Brown, Shaun Casayuran, Adalyn Chitwood, Kilynn Higginbotham, Carsyn McKinney, Addison Pierson, Aniyah Polk, Kaitlyn Porter, Molly Quine, Karsyn Stover, Jae’la Williams; Carthage: Jada Walton, Yvette Velasquez, Tessa Smith, Jakayla Roquemore, Jiyia Williams, Mallory Tutt, Kelsey Stewart, Javanna McNiel, Anna Grace Bagley, Aubrey Leach, Addi Kneipp, Kiley Knighton; Henderson: Taniya VanZandt, Jaci Taylor, Sunny Goen, Ty’Ra Mosley, Charli Bird, Courtney Norris, McKenna Moon, Chloe Ellis, Addy Davis, Kristina Jackson, Jacie Boothe; Center: Julie Bird, Carson Crouch, Keila DeLaCruz, Sayre Hall, Ryleigh Youngblood, Gabrielle Whisenant, Kasandra Moreno