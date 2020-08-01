Simple solutions to create a modern home oasis

When people think of modern homes, many picture classic floor-to-ceiling glass windows, white rooms and contemporary furniture. The reality is, adding modern touches to your home does not require a rebuild, a huge investment or a blank space. A few design tips and simple swaps can transform your existing space into an updated, modern oasis.
According to the minimalist mantra, less is truly more. Bring this mantra to life by decluttering countertops, mantels, walls and other visible areas in the home. Renowned designer and Delta Design Trust Member Justina Blakeney advises, “Have a designated spot where items go. If you are a collector like I am, it’s important to have a flow of ‘stuff’ so as you invite more objects into your home, make sure you usher other pieces out.”
One way to achieve minimalism is to opt for space-saving furniture. Add nesting tables or benches that double as stylish seating and storage. Use baskets and bins to hide inevitable items like shoes, blankets and board games when not in use. Implement hidden filing systems and pledge to digitize documents moving forward, freeing up the office while practicing sustainability.
Substituting fixtures and statement pieces can bring dramatic change to your home. To create clean, intentional design, incorporate objects with sleek bold lines. In the bathroom, opt for the Delta Trillian Bath Collection, which commands attention and provides a striking prismatic design fit for the modern bathroom. This fixture choice represents a bold evolution of modern style, making a substantial impact while not requiring a full-fledged remodel. In the bath space or elsewhere, the addition of a head-turning mirror will emphasize focal points of a space and open up the room to create the illusion of larger floor plans. For a larger investment, consider a floor upgrade. The addition of a large, geometric rug, fresh tile or restored hardwood floors can make a space feel entirely new.
Invite the outside in by embracing foliage and natural sunlight, no matter the season. Consciously incorporate florals to add depth and life to your living space. Consider an oversized planter to serve as a main feature of the room, hanging florals as artwork or succulents as tabletop decor. Do you lack a green thumb? Not to worry; textured faux plants can do the trick, with little maintenance beyond a light dusting. When it comes to natural light, play up your windows with simple drapes that emphasize the outdoors. When additional light is needed, exposed bulbs and bold pendants are easy, modern swaps to illuminate the home and its decor without feeling jarring.
With these simple design tricks, your current space will be transformed into a modern haven in no time.