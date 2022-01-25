Skeeter boats
• For the past several years Yamaha owned marine companies participate in a global meeting that are called Global Marine Monozukuri Conference
• Skeeter has been owned by Yamaha since 1996 and began participating in the conference in 2016
• Monozukuri is a Japanese word that means making things or manufacturing, best English translation for it would be craftsmanship.
• During the conference companies from around the globe present manufacturing activities at their site in efforts to share best practices and improvements for other companies to learn and use in their operations
• This is a global conference so there are truly manufacturing companies from around the world presenting their best practices, just to name a few sites who present
o Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, India as well as some of the US companies located in Indiana, Georgia, Wisconsin
• In 2021 the conference was held as a virtual conference where Yamaha companies presented their information through a series of zoom meetings.
• This is not intended to be a competition, and no one prepares for it as if it were but at the end of the conference all those who participated are asked to vote on several categories.
• There were four different awards in 2021, these are all related to presentation of different aspects of the company’s activities at their perspective sites
• For 2021 Skeeter Boats was award the “Grand Award” which is the overall best presentation of activities at their facility.
• This is a huge accomplishment for Skeeter Boats and its employees to be recognized on a Global platform.