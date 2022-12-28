The Smith County Master Gardeners are again partnering with the Tyler Public Library to offer its speaker series in 2023. Focused on relevant gardening topics for Smith County and the surrounding area, the series of presentations titled, “Master Gardeners at the Library,” will begin on Friday, Jan. 20 at 11:30 a.m. in the Library’s Taylor Auditorium, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler.
This year’s lineup includes some amazing speakers:
Jan. 20 — Dr. Andrew King
“Something old, Something new: Exciting new plants from one of Texas’ oldest nurseries”
Andrew King, a fourth-generation East Texas nursery professional, will share many exciting new annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees for the East Texas garden. In addition to introducing the plants, Andrew will share stories and tips about each species that will aid gardeners in their quest to get the most out of their landscape.
Feb. 17 — Andie Rathbone
“Prep Now for a Beautiful Garden Later”
Learn from a Smith County Master Gardener what you can do in the colder winter months to ensure a beautiful garden when spring arrives.
March 17 — Elizabeth Waldrop
“The Physic: Gardens that Heal, Gardens that Harm”
A Smith County Master Gardener gives an exploration of Physic Gardens, natural medicine both ancient and modern, and the plants that have been panacea and poison through time.”
April 21 — Katy Barone
“No-till Garden for Small Spaces”
A Smith County Master Gardener shows how to transform that small space into something beautiful with little effort.
May 19 — Dr. David Creech
“Japanese Maples, Azaleas, Camellias and More-How Many Varieties Are Enough?”
For over 35 years, SFA Gardens has been a collectors’ garden acquiring as wide a range of plant materials as possible with a backbone of unusual trees and shrubs. The diversity of special collections and cultivars adapted to the Gulf Coast is part of the mission to educate, entertain and enlighten visitors and students to the wonders of adventuresome gardening in East Texas.
All events are free and open to the public at 11:30 a.m. in the Library’s Taylor Auditorium. The Tyler Public Library is located at 201 S. College Ave. For additional information, follow us on Facebook, check out our website: http://txmg.org/smith/events/ or call 903-590-2980 or 903-590-2994.