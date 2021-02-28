Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch.