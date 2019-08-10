Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, center, carries against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Top: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks for a receiver Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener for both teams in Santa Clara, Calif. Far left: Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Tony Pollard, center, hits the hole. Left: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. For a complete recap of the game, see Monday’s News-Journal.
