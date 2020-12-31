Conditions are expected to dry today after sometimes-heavy rainfall in the past couple of days as temperatures increase and skies clear off.
Shane Pendleton, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said Thursday afternoon that another 1 to 3 inches of rainfall was expected in the region, though it was expected to end at about the time the new year came along.
“Rainfall should be ending by midnight tonight (Thursday), and after that we can expect clearing skies and sunny, warming conditions into the new year,” Pendleton said.
A flash flood watch for the four-state region was also set to expire at midnight as the system, which has brought varying amounts of rainfall up to 6 inches depending on location, moved on.
Pendleton said to expect a high of about 51 degrees today with highs increasing into the 60s over the weekend with lows in the 30s.