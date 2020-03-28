“Trapped” is probably the wrong word, but ‘contained’ doesn’t feel quite right, and ‘quarantined’ is over used at this point. With social gatherings prohibited by common sense and a lot of offices shutting down, you’re going to be spending a lot of time at home. So let’s make the most of it and find some things to do.
If you’re working from home or keep a space clear for your side-hustle or dedicated hobby, it might be worth taking the time to consider some updates, or at least clean the area up.
My home office is currently awash with paper and bits of craft foam, leaving very little floor space to move around in, and my computer desk is equally cluttered by papers, pens, and sticky notes, said notes having long since lost their meaning. So that is worth looking into as something to fix up.
If you’re even more industrious, you could add or change out your curtains if your office has a window. Curtains can help set the mood, helping you lean towards a more focused mindset based of the style and fabric you choose, and when pulled back, can let in some natural light to help you feel more awake. Curtains can also help a room feel more complete, more comfortable than a bare window or one with threadbare and faded window dressing. There are a lot of tutorials for no-sew curtains online if you have the time, but store-bought is fine too if you don’t mind spending the money. Though perhaps ordering them online is the way to go these days.
A big thing the design industry talks about is lighting. A computer screen and a single lamp probably isn’t the best for your eyesight, so maybe open those new curtains, or pull in a few more sources of light to your office. Domed lamps aimed at walls are good for more ambient lighting, while floor lamps cover a large space easily. Ceiling lights generally cover the room, but if they’re feeling a little too harsh, try changing the bulbs to a soft light bulb, which is warmer than the usual bright whites that are common in offices. If your lighting is too soft, make the switch to a daylight bulb, which has a more blue tone. A smart bulb connected to your smart phone via app can provide all of those plus more variations of color and intensity if you can’t decide on just one.
Another thing to check on is the chair you’re going to be sitting in. Is it comfortable? Supportive? Missing a wheel and listing hard to the right? If you don’t want to throw the whole thing out and get a new chair, you can try sitting on cushions or getting a lumbar support pillow for the back. Some aches and pains can be solved by changing the height at which the chair sits.
I’m personally a big fan of homey touches in an office environment. Project mood boards, a few of my more popular endeavors, and shelves covered in toys and photos of travels line my home office, though you may prefer motivation posters, sarcastic signage, or cat pictures. It’s your house, design it how you like. So long as you can still work it in when you’re finished.
Have you cleaned under your fridge lately? I have, only because my dog shoves his toys under there, but I’ve pulled some pretty strange things out from that gap along with dog toys. Lint is expected. Corn kernels were not, since I can’t remember the last time I made popcorn. I also don’t remember owning any marbles, but there were three of them in there. So get a skinny broom and see what you can fish out. You may be grossed out by what you find, but at least you know they’re in the trash now and not under your fridge.
Apparently you’re also supposed to clean your dishwasher more than just throwing a cup on vinegar in there and running it on hot. There’s grating hidden at the bottom or side that works like a filter, stopping larger food particles from getting into the clogging the pipes. Generally those can be pulled out to be cleaned.
Hmm, let’s try something less gross.
Dusting is pretty innocuous, so get at those baseboards and shady corners of the house: the hidden spot behind the toilet, the tops of the fans (hopefully you’re reading this before you turn them on and get a powdering of dust all over your room), behind all your screens, and so forth.
For those of you with pets, why not clean their stuff too? A lot of soft toys can be chucked in a washing machine, and harder plastics can be cleaned up in a dishwasher. Pet-specific beds or their favorite chairs can be vacuumed with one of the many attachments that come as a set with the vacuum these days, though which attachment depends on what you’re vacuuming. A bristle brush attachment does well on suede, velvet, or any other short-fiber fabric, but a wider angled hose end works better for things like flannel, wool, or any long-fibered fabrics. Bowls and food dishes can sometimes go in a dishwasher, or by hand. For cage and tank based pets, a deep clean might be a little more time consuming, but these animals cannot escape their own detritus, so it would be the polite thing to do.
If you have a fireplace and haven’t cleaned it out from any winter fires, it’s worth taking a look. To prevent ash from blowing out everywhere, you can make a barrier with an old towel, rolled up and set against the opening of the hearth. Then you can take a hand brush to sweep up any ash and soot into a nearby trashcan. You’ll have to sweep gently, but even then some will escape and get into your floors, so sweeping or vacuuming the floor when you finish is going to be necessary. Fireplace glass differs in how it needs to be cleaned. Some have a heat-resistant film that helps soot wipe cleaning off, while others require some scrubbing with a light abrasive. Check the make and model before you get out the baking soda and make sure it’s appropriate for your kind of glass.
Not too far outside, but you can go in your yard at least and there’s plenty to do if you’re feeling a little cooped up.
Since spring has sprung, gardens have started coming back to life, so you might peruse your garden and see if there are any fences or trellis’ that need repairs or paint before the plants get too big to move around. Heavy rains and frozen nights can crack or rot out wood that’s left in the winter elements, and leaving them in the warm humid air that’s to come won’t do them any favors either.
You can also check on any flower beds that need to be cleared out, and consider any new garden beds or hardscaping you want to add to your yard or garden. Since warm weather has hit, it wouldn’t hurt to weed your garden either. Weeds always seem to come up before your actual plants, so getting them out of the way now when they’re small and have weaker roots will save you some effort later when they’re bigger and more established in the soil.
If you have a brown thumb like I do or just don’t like the idea of gardening, consider the humble grill (or not so humble, if you’re a grill-master). While a barbecue party is ill advised, you can still clean up your equipment from anything fall and winter did to them and make yourself a meal or two. I’m partial to grilled corn, which doesn’t keep well, but most meats can be refrigerated and reheated in an oven without getting too weird. Still a little weird though.
These are just a few suggestions for productive things you can do while you’re at home, but I bet there are plenty more things you’ve been putting off doing. I have a lot of pictures to hang and a rug that needs cleaning, so there are two more things you can consider doing.
Whatever you decide, sit tight, wash your hands, and stay safe out there.