Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.