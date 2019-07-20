In this July 2, 2019 photo provided by Jesse Tellera, asylum seeker Claudio Aviles sits by a posted list of migrants who are in San Luis Río Colorado, Mexico, waiting to seek asylum in the United States. Aviles, of Guerrero, Mexico, has since made it to the U.S. with his wife and young children. Thousands of asylum seekers are waiting on the Mexican side of the border to ask for asylum in the U.S., which has severely restricted the number of people it allows in each day.