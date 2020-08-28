SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When Debra DeAngelo went to sleep, she thought the flames chewing through Northern California wine country were too far away to be dangerous. Plus, she had signed up for all the alerts that emergency officials pressed on people after years of catastrophic wildfires.
A frantic phone call from her friend woke her up two hours later: The ranch where they both boarded their horses was ablaze. DeAngelo raced to rescue terrified animals that night last week, furious she got no official warning by phone, text or siren.
“They alert us about all kinds of crap, but this was life threatening,” she said, adding that she got an alert in April about a bear sighting 15 miles away (24 kilometers away). “If fire’s going to be a way of life for California, we at least have to have an alert system.”
California has made strides in updating its evacuation alert systems since failing to notify thousands of people ahead of wine country fires three years ago that killed 44, many of them still inside their homes. But worrying gaps remain in the systems operated by each of the 58 counties, putting lives at risk in a state where wildfires are bigger, deadlier and more destructive than ever before.
Residents who barely escaped the latest fast-moving fire say they need a seamless system that crosses county lines and gives clear, useful information about what is happening. They want evacuation maps to accompany written descriptions posted on social media to make it easier to see what areas are in danger, and they want all counties, regardless of size and resources, to give accurate and timely alerts. Some people did not get warnings; others say they went out too late.
“I know this fire was an anomaly, and I’m not trying to point fingers, but it really showed some holes,” said Sarah Johnson, who lives at the Emerald Hills Horse Ranch where DeAngelo boards her horses. It’s in Yolo County but borders Solano County.
Roughly 15,000 firefighters are battling blazes throughout California, the largest ones burning for more than a week in multiple counties around the San Francisco Bay Area. The one in wine country north of San Francisco has killed at least five people and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, including homes.
It would grow to become among the largest fires in California history after it raced out of Napa County and through the outskirts of the rural town of Winters early on Aug. 19. Personnel and resources were tight initially, given the sheer number of fires.
Solano County sheriff’s Capt. Rustin Banks said his deputies warned people to flee by going door to door and using sirens, reverse 911 calls and alerts sent by email, text or phone calls.
He noted that the flames moved quickly and unexpectedly from Napa County and into neighboring Yolo and Solano counties. Fire roared through the outskirts of Winters and then south to Vacaville, a city of 100,000 between San Francisco and Sacramento, prompting middle-of-the-night evacuations. Banks estimates Solano County has lost more than 200 homes.