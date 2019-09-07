FILE - In this June 24, 2019, file photo, Byron Xol, an immigrant from Guatemala, builds a Lego set in Buda, Texas. Byron was separated from his father, David Xol-Cholom, in May 2018, during the Trump administration's wide-scale separation of immigrant families. A federal judge has ordered the U.S. government to allow the return of 11 parents who were deported without their children during the Trump administration's wide-scale separation of immigrant families. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)