FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, families of COVID-19 victims who died in New York nursing homes gather in front of Cobble Hill Heath Center in New York's Brooklyn borough, to demand New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologize for his response to outbreaks in nursing homes during the pandemic. As the coronavirus made an end-of-the-year surge across New York, few nursing homes escaped unscathed. Until recently, the full extent of New York’s surge was partially obscured because Cuomo’s administration did not disclose data on thousands of nursing home residents who died outside of their facilities, a scandal that predates the accusations that he sexually harassed female aides. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)