Energy security was a key theme on Thursday when Christopher Guith addressed the Longview Chamber of Commerce’s Energy Summit at Pinecrest Country Club.
Guith leads the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute, which works to “build support for meaningful energy and environmental action nationally and internationally through policy, development, education and advocacy.” He’s senior vice president for policy at the national chamber and has a long history of working in energy policy in the federal government.
Guith used worldwide events in the past three years to illustrate the importance of energy security — and to ask for support for a letter the U.S Chamber of Commerce will be sending to the president of the United States in support of eliminating a federal policy prohibiting permitting of oil and gas leases on federal land. He said 20% to 25% of all oil and gas comes from federal lands, most of which is offshore.
People pushing that prohibition don’t care about what the oil and gas industry says on the subject, but, Guith said, inflation in energy prices is the most important issue in the upcoming midterm elections. It affects the most people, said Guith, a self-described Republican. He pointed out, though, that some Democrats are now calling for policies to address inflation in energy prices.
“That’s the only way we’re going to effect change here is through the democratic process,” Guith said of efforts to get 300 chambers of commerce from areas with different political ideologies to sign onto the letter.
While gasoline prices have come down some in recent weeks, they’re still higher than a year ago. Rising gas prices started with the pandemic in 2020, he said.
After the shutdown, demand for gasoline “dropped by a third overnight.” Production gradually slowed down.
“We saw storage filled to the brim,” he said with companies leasing expensive storage facilities. Then, about 10% of the workforce in that industry was laid off as a result.
Demand started to return slowly in the spring of 2021 and is higher now than in 2019. However, refining capacity is down by 10%, with companies converting some refining capacity to other uses amid concerns about how environmental policies will affect them going forward, making them cautious to make investments in rebuilding refining capacity, Guith explained.
“What does that mean? We lost about a billion barrels of refining capacity,” Guith said
He also pointed to what has happened in Europe as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It has driven rising prices for natural gas in Europe, with prices in Germany, for instance at $70 per million British thermal units. In the United States, while it's higher than a year ago, it is $8.50 per million BTUs.
While there’s an increased cost for businesses and other consumers, it also offers an advantage to American companies.
But he cited various environmental policies that are affecting the ability of natural gas producers to distribute natural gas — rules, for instance, that make it difficult to build interstate pipelines to distribute natural gas.
And Russia has Europe “over a barrel” by reducing natural gas exports through the Nord Stream 1 Pipeline to Europe.
“Their natural gas storage was at an all-time low,” and now it’s even worse, Guith said.
Natural gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed, he said, and consumers generally have no incentive to curtail their use, as increasing costs aren’t passed to customers there, he said. Some companies are going bankrupt as a result.
And governments are missing the point, he said. They’re likely to “get to a point sometime this winter that, no matter how much you’re willing to pay, (natural gas) won’t be available. They’re headed toward rationing, he said.
“I suspect Europe is going to be facing the worst winter since 1945,” he said. “They’re already planning on rationing natural gas.”
Attitudes are beginning to change toward natural gas, he explained. Exports of natural gas are growing and companies are building facilities and signing contracts in Asia, for instance, to sell future output and finance construction.
Europe had been concerned about the environmental impact of natural gas, but now understand that natural gas imported from the United States would provide a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 30% compared with Russian natural gas.
“Our gas is the cleanest in the world,” Guith said
“They literally said, ‘Wow, we didn’t know that.’” he said of Europe. “You’re using climate as a barrier to your energy security. You can make positive climate steps and maintain your energy security.”