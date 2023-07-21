If you're considering moving to East Texas from within the state or if you're relocating from another part of the country, congratulations! You have chosen one of the most dynamic, friendliest, and fastest-growing regions there is! There are so many reasons to make a move to East Texas, but we've compiled four of our top ones below:
1) Safety
If safety is a priority for where you live, you'll be happy to know that two East Texas cities — Tyler and Longview — ranked in the top 20 for "Safest Cities in Texas." Safety.com compiled data using public safety scores and financial safety metrics. Tyler's mayor credits excellent relationships and coordination between residents and the police department for the city's high score.
2) Beautiful Scenery
East Texas is well known for having some of the most stunning scenery in the state. With rolling hills, deep woods, wide pastures, and serene beaches, the natural landscape here is varied and abundant. East Texas cities are full of community gardens and parks that are perfect for strolling, jogging, and picnicking. And there are plenty of lakes — like Lake Palestine, Lake O' the Pines, and Lake Fork — that offer fishing, boating, camping, wildlife watching, and so many more fun activities.
3) Slower Pace of Life
We all know how hectic life can get, so it's nice to come home to a place that isn't. East Texas prides itself on smaller, friendlier cities where residents can relax and enjoy a hometown feel. If you work in the area, you'll be happy with the short, easy commutes and light traffic on the highways. For those who travel to larger, nearby cities — like Dallas or Shreveport — for work or play, it's a scenic ride along I-20 East or West.
4) Lower Cost of Living
Not only will you enjoy a high quality of life in East Texas, you'll also save money along the way. East Texas residents enjoy a lower cost of living compared to the U.S. average, and compared to larger Texas cities just a short distance away. Residents save on food and groceries, utilities, and transportation. Where they save the most, however, is on the cost of housing. Housing in East Texas is nearly 37 percent less than the national average, and nearly 16 percent less than Texas as a whole.
If you're considering a move to Texas to take advantage of its booming economy, great weather, tons of outdoor recreation, and friendly neighbors, be sure to check out East Texas! With new home communities in Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Bullard, Flint, Lindale, Chandler, and Whitehouse, you're sure to find a home — and a community — that you love. Please contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see all your options.