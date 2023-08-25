Longview Rehabilitation Hospital, located on East Loop 281, is dedicated to providing exceptional care and support to individuals who have endured the life-altering effects of severe injuries or illnesses. CEO Toyia Urbaniak is proud of her team as they meet their mission to help patients regain their independence and improve their overall quality of life.
At Longview Rehabilitation Hospital, a wide range of specialized rehabilitation programs are offered and tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient. Whether you are recovering from a stroke, brain injury, neurological condition, trauma, spinal cord injury, amputation, or orthopedic injury, their team of highly trained healthcare professionals are there to guide you through your recovery journey.
Their comprehensive physical medicine and rehabilitation programs are designed to maximize your health, function, and overall well-being. Led by an internal medicine medical director and a rehabilitation physician, the dedicated team includes acute care nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, case managers, respiratory therapists, and various other healthcare experts.
“As the only freestanding rehabilitation hospital in Longview, we take pride in providing exceptional care to our patients. Our commitment to your recovery is evident in the extensive therapy you will receive. With three hours of therapy per day, five days a week, we strive to help you regain your strength, mobility, and independence. Additionally, our nursing care is available 24/7 to ensure your comfort and safety. Our Chief Nursing Officer is a Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse (CRRN), guaranteeing the highest level of expertise and care,” Urbaniak explains.
“Our team of therapists includes many who are certified in LSVT Big and Loud, a specialized program for Parkinson's treatment targeting mobility and speech deficits. This certification demonstrates our commitment to staying at the forefront of rehabilitation techniques and providing you with the most effective and innovative treatments available.”
With a total of 122 full-time, part-time, and PRN employees, this dedicated staff is fully committed to your recovery and well-being. “We are proud to have been voted Best of East Texas and continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.” Longview Rehabilitation Hospital is an active member of several support groups, including Stroke, Amputee, Parkinson's, and Traumatic Brain Injury, understanding the importance of community and the power of peer support during the rehabilitation process. Longview Rehabilitation Hospital is also a proud member of the Longview Chamber of Commerce, further solidifying our commitment to serving our community.
“At Longview Rehabilitation Hospital, we combine compassion, kindness, and expertise to guide you towards a successful recovery. We are here to support you every step of the way and help you regain your independence and improve your quality of life. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or to schedule a visit.”