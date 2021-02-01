Major League Baseball
Rangers Insider 5:30 p.m. FSSW
College Basketball: Men
South Carolina at Florida 5:30 p.m. SECN
Louisville at Syracuse 6 p.m. ACCN
Kentucky at Missouri 6 p.m. ESPN2
LSU at Alabama 6 p.m. ESPNU
Seton Hall at Providence 6 p.m. FS1
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M 7:30 p.m. SECN
Virginia at NC State 8 p.m. ACCN
Villanova at St. John’s 8 p.m. CBSSN
Oklahoma St. at TCU 8 p.m. ESPN2
SMU at Tulsa 8 p.m. ESPNU
Georgetown at Creighton 8 p.m. FS1
San Diego St. at New Mexico 10 p.m. FS1
College Basketball: Women
Texas at Oklahoma 7 p.m. FSSW+
Pro Basketball
Indiana at Milwaukee 6:15 p.m. ESPN
Dallas at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. FSSW
Phoenix at New Orleans 8:35 p.m. ESPN
College Football
Big Ten Signing Day 2 p.m. BTN
Texas Signing Day 2:30 p.m. LHN
Texas Signing Day Special 6 p.m. LHN
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International 2 a.m. (Thur) GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International 5:30 a.m. (Thur) GOLF
Pro Hockey
Detroit at Tampa Bay 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
Boston at Philadelphia 7 p.m. NBCSN
Soccer
Premier: Manchester City at Burnley 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool 2:10 p.m. NBCSN
CONCACAF: Deportivo Saprissa at LD Alajuelense 9 p.m. FS2
Tennis
ATP Cup: Day 2, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley Classic & Grampians Trophy
5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP Cup: Day 3, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic 5 p.m. TENNIS
ATP Cup: Day 3, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic
5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS