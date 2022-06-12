Sports on TV
College Baseball: NCAA Super Regional
Game 3: If necessary 11 a.m. ESPN2
Game 3: If necessary 2 p.m. ESPN2
Game 3: If necessary 5 p.m. ESPN2
Game 3: If necessary 8 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball: MLB
Houston at Texas 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
San Diego at Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. MLBN
Pro Basketball: NBA Finals
Game 5: Boston at Golden State 8 p.m. ABC
IIHF Hockey: Women Under-18
Under-18 World Championship: Gold-Medal Game 7:30 p.m. NHLN
Soccer: Men
UEFA Nations: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia 8:50 a.m. FS2
UEFA Nations: Azerbaijan vs. Belarus 10:50 a.m. FS2
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Australia vs. Peru 1 p.m. FS1
UEFA Nations: Denmark vs. Austria 1:30 p.m. FS2
Softball: Athletes Unlimited
Team Orange vs. Team Gold 5 p.m. ESPNU
Team Blue vs. Team Gold 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Tennis
ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham 4 a.m. (Tue) TENNIS
ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham 5 a.m. (Tue) TENNIS
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
