Sports on TV

College Baseball: NCAA Super Regional

Game 3: If necessary 11 a.m. ESPN2

Game 3: If necessary 2 p.m. ESPN2

Game 3: If necessary 5 p.m. ESPN2

Game 3: If necessary 8 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball: MLB

Houston at Texas 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Houston at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

San Diego at Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: NBA Finals

Game 5: Boston at Golden State 8 p.m. ABC

IIHF Hockey: Women Under-18

Under-18 World Championship: Gold-Medal Game 7:30 p.m. NHLN

Soccer: Men

UEFA Nations: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia 8:50 a.m. FS2

UEFA Nations: Azerbaijan vs. Belarus 10:50 a.m. FS2

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Australia vs. Peru 1 p.m. FS1

UEFA Nations: Denmark vs. Austria 1:30 p.m. FS2

Softball: Athletes Unlimited

Team Orange vs. Team Gold 5 p.m. ESPNU

Team Blue vs. Team Gold 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Tennis

ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham 4 a.m. (Tue) TENNIS

ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham 5 a.m. (Tue) TENNIS

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

