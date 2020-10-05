Korean Baseball
Samsung at LG 4:30 a.m. ESPN2
Doosan at SK 4:30 a.m. (Wed) ESPN2
Major League Baseball
NLDS G1: Miami vs. Atlanta 1 p.m. FS1
ALDS G2: Houston vs. Oakland 3:30 p.m. TBS
ALDS G2: New York vs. Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m. TBS
NLDS G1: San Diego vs. Los Angeles 8:30 p.m. FS1
Pro Basketball: NBA Finals
G4: Los Angeles vs. Miami 8 p.m. ABC
Pro Basketball: WNBA Finals
G3: Las Vegas vs. Seattle 6 p.m. ESPN
College Football
Auburn at Georgia (replay) 8 a.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Kentucky (replay) 10 a.m. SECN
UTSA at UAB (replay) 11 a.m. FSSW+
Virginia Tech at Duke (replay) noon ACCN
Oklahoma Press Conference noon FSSW
TCU at Texas (replay) noon LHN
UTSA at UAB (replay) 1 p.m. FSSW
LSU at Vanderbilt (replay) 2 p.m. ESPNU
NC State at Pittsburgh (replay) 3 p.m. ACCN
1980: Texas vs. Oklahoma 3:30 p.m. LHN
Inside LSU Football 5 p.m. FSSW
Virginia at Clemson (replay) 6 p.m. ACCN
Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina (replay) 9 p.m. ESPNU
Auburn at Georgia (replay) 9 a.m. SECN
Jacksonville St. at Florida St. (replay) midnight FSSW
High School Football
Arlington Martin vs. Denton Ryan (replay) 7 p.m. FSSW
Pro Football
Atlanta at Green Bay (replay) 3 p.m. NFLN
College Golf
Blessings Collegiate Invitational 3:30 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey
NHL Draft: Round 1 6 p.m. NBCSN
College Soccer: Men
Pittsburgh at Syracuse 6 p.m. ACCN
Tennis
French Open 5 a.m. TENNIS
French Open 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS
Volleyball: Women
Kansas at Texas (replay) 5:30 p.m. LHN