Australian Rules Football

AFL: North Melbourne at Adelaide 11 p.m. FS2

AFL: Carlton at Melbourne 4 a.m. (Sat) FS1

Auto Racing

FIA Formula E: Hanna Bank Seoul E Prix 1:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN

Major League Baseball

NY Yankees at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN

Oakland at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Seattle at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

High School Basketball: Under Armour Next Elite 24

Girls: Team Breakthru vs. Team Ascent 4 p.m. ESPNU

Boys: Team Futr vs. Team Havoc 6 p.m. ESPNU

Pro Basketball: WNBA

New York at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

Seattle at Minnesota 8 p.m. ESPN2

Dallas at Phoenix 9 p.m. BSSW+

Dallas at Phoenix 9 p.m. NBATV

Boxing

Super-Bantanweight: Williams vs. Pabustan 9 p.m. CBSSN

Pro Football: NFL

Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Golf

DP World Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational 7 a.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Pinnacle Bank Championship 11 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship 2 p.m. GOLF

USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur 6 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic 10 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: Saratoga noon FS2

NYRA: Saratoga 3 p.m. FS1

NYRA: Saratoga 5 p.m. FS2

IIHF Hockey: Men’s World Junior Championship

Sweden vs. Austria 1 p.m. NHLN

Latvia vs. Slovakia 5 p.m. NHLN

Little League Baseball

Midwest Regional: Missouri vs. TBD noon ESPN

Mid-Atlantic Regional: Delaware vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN

Mountain Regional: Utah vs. TBD 4 p.m. ESPN

Metro Regional: New York vs. New Jersey 6 p.m. ESPN2

West Regional: Hawaii vs. Arizona 8 p.m. ESPN2

Little League Softball World Series

Mid-Atlantic vs. Asia-Pacific 3 p.m. ESPN2

Southwest vs. Southeast 6 p.m. ESPNU

Mixed Martial Arts: Bellator 284

Welterweights: Gracie vs. Yamauchi 8 p.m. SHO

Soccer: Men

Liga MX: Pachuca at Juárez 6:55 p.m. FS1

Softball: Athletes Unlimited

Team Mulipola vs. Team Chidester 8 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

ATP: Montreal; WTA: Toronto 10 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Montreal; WTA: Toronto noon BSSW

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Major League Baseball: Seattle at Texas, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

