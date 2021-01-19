College Basketball: Men

Boston College at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. ACCN

VCU at St. Bonaventure 5 p.m. CBSSN

Wake Forest at North Carolina 6 p.m. ACCN

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. ESPN2

Clemson at Georgia Tech 6 p.m. FSSW+

Kentucky at Georgia 6 p.m. SECN

Northwestern at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN

Cincinnati at Temple 8 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado at Washington 8 p.m. ESPNU

Providence at Creighton 8 p.m. FS1

Auburn at Arkansas 8 p.m. SECN

Fresno St. at Boise St. 10 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

TCU at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Pro Basketball

Dallas at Indiana 6 p.m. FSSW

Boston at Philadelphia 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Phoenix at Houston 8:35 p.m. ESPN

Golf

EPGA Tour: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 9:30 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey

Edmonton at Toronto 6 p.m. NBCSN

Minnesota at Anaheim 8:30 p.m. NBCSN

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night Prelims 8 a.m. ESPN

UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny 11 a.m. ESPN

Soccer

Premier: Aston Villa at Manchester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Napoli 1:50 p.m. ESPN2

Premier: Manchester United at Fulham 2:10 p.m. NBCSN

CONCACAF League: C.D. Olimpia at L.D. Alaj. 9 p.m. FS2

Recommended for You


 