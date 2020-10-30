SPORTS ON TV
High School Athletics
Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW
Auto Racing
F1: Italian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2
NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas 1 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup: Xfinity 500 1 p.m. NBC
NHRA: Dodge NHRA Nationals 3 p.m. FS1
IMSA Weathertech: Hyundai Monterey 5:30 p.m. NBCSN
Bowling
PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16 6:30 p.m. FS1
College Football
Oklahoma at Texas Tech (replay) 7:30 a.m. FS1
Virginia Tech at Louisville (replay) 8 a.m. ACCN
Michigan St. at Michigan (replay) 11 a.m. BTN
Northwestern at Iowa (replay) noon BTN
Indiana at Rutgers (replay) 2 p.m. BTN
Ohio St. at Penn St. (replay) 4 p.m. BTN
Mississippi St. at Alabama (replay) 4 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Texas A&M (replay) 4 p.m. SECN
Minnesota at Maryland (replay) 6 p.m. BTN
Virginia Tech at Louisville (replay) 6:30 p.m. ACCN
Oklahoma football with Lincoln Riley 7 p.m. FSSW
Georgia at Kentucky (replay) 7 p.m. SECN
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (replay) 9:30 p.m. ACCN
Purdue at Illinois (replay) 10 p.m. BTN
Mississippi at Vanderbilt (replay) 10 p.m. SECN
UTSA at Florida Atlantic (replay) 11 p.m. FSSW+
Michigan St. at Michigan(replay) midnight BTN
Arkansas at Texas A&M (replay) 1 a.m. (Mon) SECN
Pro Football
NY Jets at Kansas City noon CBS
Minnesota at Green Bay noon FOX
New Orleans at Chicago 3:25 p.m. FOX
Dallas at Philadelphia 7:20 p.m. NBC
Dallas at Philadelphia 7:20 p.m. UNVSOHD
Cowboys Game Night 11 p.m. FSSW
Golf
EPGA: Cyprus Open 3:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA: Bermuda Championship 10 a.m. GOLF
Champions: TimberTech Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
College Field Hockey
Wake Forest at Boston College 11 a.m. ACCN
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FSSW+
Outdoors
Bassmaster Elite Series noon ESPN2
Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
Figure Skating
ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating 11 a.m. NBC
College Soccer: Women
Virginia at Syracuse 11 a.m. FSSW
Kentucky at Missouri noon SECN
Virginia Tech at Boston College 12:30 p.m. ACCN
Clemson at Florida St. 2 p.m. FSSW
Duke at Miami 2:30 p.m. ACCN
TCU at Oklahoma 4 p.m. FSSW
Notre Dame at North Carolina 4:30 p.m. ACCN
Baylor at Texas 8 p.m. LHN
Soccer
Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese 5:25 a.m. ESPNEWS
Premier: Everton at Newcastle United 7:30 a.m. KLTV3
Premier: Everton at Newcastle United 8 a.m. NBCSN
MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus 2:30 p.m. ABC
Liga MX: Club América vs. Tigres UANL 5 p.m. UNIMAS
USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Swimming
ISL: The N 6 11 a.m. CBSSN
Tennis
ATP: Kazakhstan, Vienna 4 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Paris 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Oklahoma at Iowa St. 2 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Arkansas 2 p.m. SECN