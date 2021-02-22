College Baseball
Mercer at Georgia Tech noon ACCN
BYU at Texas 7 p.m. LHN
College Basketball: Men
Clemson at Wake Forest 3:30 p.m. ACCN
North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central 4 p.m. ESPNU
NC State at Virginia 5:30 p.m. ACCN
Seton Hall at Butler 6 p.m. CBSSN
Marquette at North Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN2
Temple at South Florida 6 p.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. SECN
Indiana at Rutgers 7 p.m. BTN
Florida St. at Miami 7:30 p.m. ACCN
DePaul at Creighton 8 p.m. CBSSN
Alabama at Arkansas 8 p.m. ESPN2
Cincinnati at Tulsa 8 p.m. ESPNU
Xavier at Providence 8 p.m. FS1
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 8 p.m. SECN
Fresno State at UNLV 10 p.m. FS1
College Basketball: Women
Rutgers at Michigan St. 2 p.m. BTN
Ohio St. at Penn St. 4 p.m. BTN
Pro Basketball: NBA
Golden State at Indiana 6:45 p.m. ESPN
LA Lakers at Utah 9:05 p.m. ESPN
Pro Basketball: NBA G-League
G League Ignite vs. Memphis Hustle 2 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Hockey: NHL
Dallas at Florida 4 p.m. FSSW
NY Rangers at Philadelphia 6 p.m. NBCSN
Los Angeles at St. Louis 8:30 p.m. NBCSN
Soccer: Women
SheBelieves Cup: Canada vs. Brazil 3 p.m. FS1
SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Argentina 6 p.m. FS1
College Softball
Texas State at Texas 5 p.m. LHN
Tennis
WTA: Adelaide, ATP: Montpellier, Singapore 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Montpellier noon TENNIS
WTA: Adelaide QF 6:30 p.m. TENNIS
WTA: Adelaide QF, ATP: Montp., Singapore midnight TENNIS
WTA: Adelaide, ATP: Montp., Singapore 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS