SPORTS ON TV
Auto Racing
F1: German Grand Prix, Practice 3 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
F1: German Grand Prix, Quailfying 3 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1 2 p.m. FS2
Xfinity: Drive for the Cure 250 2:30 p.m. NBC
AMA Motocross: Pala National 5 p.m. NBCSN
IMSA: Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix 7 p.m. NBCSN
Korean Baseball
NC at LG 11:55 p.m. ESPN2
College Football
Virginia Tech at North Carolina 11 a.m. ABC
NC State at Virginia 11 a.m. ACCN
Florida at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN
Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty 11 a.m. ESPN2
Texas vs. Oklahoma 11 a.m. FOX
Texas Football Statcast 11 a.m. LHN
South Carolina at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SECN
Missouri at LSU 11 a.m. SECN-A
Duke at Syracuse 11:30 a.m. FSSW
The Citadel at Army 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
Texas Tech at Iowa St. 2:30 p.m. ABC
Tennessee at Georgia 2:30 p.m. CBS
UTSA at BYU 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Pittsburgh at Boston College 3 p.m. ACCN
Arkansas at Auburn 3 p.m. ESPN
Middle Tennessee at Florida International 3 p.m. ESPNU
Kansas St. at TCU 3 p.m. FOX
Temple at Navy 5 p.m. CBSSN
Miami at Clemson 6:30 p.m. ABC
Alabama at Mississippi 6:30 p.m. ESPN
UTEP at Louisiana Tech 6:30 pm. ESPN2
Marshall at Western Kentucky 6:30 p.m. FSSW
Florida St. at Notre Dame 6:30 p.m. NBC
Mississippi St. at Kentucky 6:30 p.m. SECN
Charlotte at North Texas 7 p.m. ESPNU
Pro Football
Cleveland at Dallas (replay) 8 p.m. NFLN
Golf
EPGA: BMW PGA Championship 5 a.m. GOLF
EPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. GOLF
EPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 11 a.m. NBC
Champions: SAS Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open 4 p.m. GOLF
EPGA: BMW PGA Championship 5 a.m. (Sun) GOLF
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FSSW+
America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston 10:30 a.m. CBSSN
Rugby
Premiership: Bath at Exeter 10:30 a.m. NBCSN
Soccer: Men
UEFA Nations: España vs. Suiza 1:30 p.m. UNIMAS
MLS: Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo 4 p.m. UNIMAS
MLS: Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles Galaxy 6 p.m. UNIMAS
USL: San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United 8 p.m. FSSW+
Soccer: Women
FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
College Soccer: Men
UAB at Wake Forest 6:30 p.m. ACCN
Tennis
French Open: Girl’s Singles, Doubles Finals 4 a.m. TENNIS
French Open: Women’ Singles Final 8 a.m. NBC
French Open: Women’s Doubles Finals 4:30 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS