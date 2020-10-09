SPORTS ON TV

Auto Racing

F1: German Grand Prix, Practice 3 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

F1: German Grand Prix, Quailfying 3 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1 2 p.m. FS2

Xfinity: Drive for the Cure 250 2:30 p.m. NBC

AMA Motocross: Pala National 5 p.m. NBCSN

IMSA: Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix 7 p.m. NBCSN

Korean Baseball

NC at LG 11:55 p.m. ESPN2

College Football

Virginia Tech at North Carolina 11 a.m. ABC

NC State at Virginia 11 a.m. ACCN

Florida at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN

Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty 11 a.m. ESPN2

Texas vs. Oklahoma 11 a.m. FOX

Texas Football Statcast 11 a.m. LHN

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SECN

Missouri at LSU 11 a.m. SECN-A

Duke at Syracuse 11:30 a.m. FSSW

The Citadel at Army 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

Texas Tech at Iowa St. 2:30 p.m. ABC

Tennessee at Georgia 2:30 p.m. CBS

UTSA at BYU 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Pittsburgh at Boston College 3 p.m. ACCN

Arkansas at Auburn 3 p.m. ESPN

Middle Tennessee at Florida International 3 p.m. ESPNU

Kansas St. at TCU 3 p.m. FOX

Temple at Navy 5 p.m. CBSSN

Miami at Clemson 6:30 p.m. ABC

Alabama at Mississippi 6:30 p.m. ESPN

UTEP at Louisiana Tech 6:30 pm. ESPN2

Marshall at Western Kentucky 6:30 p.m. FSSW

Florida St. at Notre Dame 6:30 p.m. NBC

Mississippi St. at Kentucky 6:30 p.m. SECN

Charlotte at North Texas 7 p.m. ESPNU

Pro Football

Cleveland at Dallas (replay) 8 p.m. NFLN

Golf

EPGA: BMW PGA Championship 5 a.m. GOLF

EPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. GOLF

EPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 11 a.m. NBC

Champions: SAS Championship 1 p.m. GOLF

PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open 4 p.m. GOLF

EPGA: BMW PGA Championship 5 a.m. (Sun) GOLF

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FSSW+

America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston 10:30 a.m. CBSSN

Rugby

Premiership: Bath at Exeter 10:30 a.m. NBCSN

Soccer: Men

UEFA Nations: España vs. Suiza 1:30 p.m. UNIMAS

MLS: Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo 4 p.m. UNIMAS

MLS: Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles Galaxy 6 p.m. UNIMAS

USL: San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United 8 p.m. FSSW+

Soccer: Women

FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

College Soccer: Men

UAB at Wake Forest 6:30 p.m. ACCN

Tennis

French Open: Girl’s Singles, Doubles Finals 4 a.m. TENNIS

French Open: Women’ Singles Final 8 a.m. NBC

French Open: Women’s Doubles Finals 4:30 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS

 