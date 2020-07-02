SPORTS ON TV
Auto Racing
F1: Austrian GP Practice 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
F1: Austrian GP Qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN
IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix 11 a.m. NBC
Xfinity: Pennzoil 150 2 p.m. NBC
IMSA: Rolex 24 5 p.m. NBCSN
Korean Baseball
LG at Samsung 2:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
Major League Baseball
2019: Chicago Cubs at Texas 10:30 a.m. FSSW
1983: Boston at NY Yankees 6 p.m. FS1
2011: One Crazy Night 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball
TBT: Big X vs. Jackson TN Underdogs 2 p.m. ESPN
TBT: Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars 4 p.m. ESPN
TBT: House of ‘Paign vs. War Tampa 7 p.m. ESPN
TBT: Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity 9 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball
2007: Kansas vs. Texas 7 a.m. ESPNU
1998: Texas at Texas A&M 7 a.m. LHN
1998: Texas at Texas A&M 7 p.m. LHN
Australian Rules Football
Port Adelaide at Brisbane 4:30 a.m. FS1
Fremantle at Adelaide 10 p.m. FS1
College Football
2003: Kansas St. at Texas 9 a.m. LHN
2019: Texas A&M at Clemson 11 a.m. ESPNU
1981: Oklahoma vs. Texas 11 a.m. LHN
1983: Texas at Texas A&M 1 p.m. LHN
2019: LSU at Texas 2 p.m. ESPNU
2019: Utah St. at LSU 2 p.m. SECN
1984: Auburn at Texas 3 p.m. LHN
2019: Michigan at Penn St. 5 p.m. ESPNU
2005: Texas Tech at Texas 5 p.m. LHN
2019: Georgia at Tennessee 5 p.m. SECN
2019: Florida at LSU 8 p.m. ESPNU
2019: Auburn at Florida 8 p.m. SECN
2003: Kansas St. at Texas 9 p.m. LHN
Flag Football
World Championships noon ABC
Pro Football
Houston Texans 360 10 a.m. FSSW
2019: Kansas City at New England 6 p.m. CBSSN
2020: Seattle at Green Bay 7:30 p.m. NFLN
Houston Texans Buzz 11 p.m. FOX
Dallas Cowboys Blitz 11:30 p.m. FOX
Golf
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic noon GOLF
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 p.m. CBS
Horse Racing
IHR: English Oaks, English Derby 9 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races noon FSSW
America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FSSW
Breeders’ Cup: Belmont Park 4 p.m. NBC
America’s Day at the Races 5 p.m. FSSW
Hot Dog Eating Competition
Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 11 a.m. ESPN
Olympics
30 for 30: Of Miracles and Men 1 p.m. ABC
Rugby
Hamilton at Wellington 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
NewCastle at Manly Warringah 1 a.m. (Sun) FS1
S. Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown 3:30 a.m. (Sun) FS1
Soccer
Premier: Brighton at Norwich City 6:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Bournemouth at Man. United 8:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Arsenal at Wolverhampton 11:25 a.m. NBCSN
German Super Cup: Leverkusen vs. Bayern 12:45 p.m. ESPN2
Premier: Watford at Chelsea 1:55 p.m. NBCSN
NWSL: Utah FC vs. Sky Blue FC 4 p.m. CBSSN
SheBelievesCup: USA vs. Japan 4 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
All American Team Cup 11 a.m. TENNIS
Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 2 p.m. TENNIS
All American Team Cup 5 p.m. TENNIS