College Basketball: Men

Catawba at Wake Forest 2 p.m. ACCN

Utah St. at Air Force 3 p.m. CBSSN

Arizona St. at Washington St. 3 p.m. PAC12N

Minnesota at Wisconsin 3:30 p.m. BTN

BYU at Pepperdine 4 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Oregon St. 5 p.m. PAC12N

Michigan at Maryland 6 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at UCLA 6 p.m. FS1

Arizona at Washington 7 p.m. PAC12N

Colorado at USC 8 p.m. ESPN2

Nevada at New Mexico 8 p.m. FS1

California at Oregon 9 p.m. PAC12N

College Basketball: Women

Maryland at Penn St. 11 a.m. BTN

Notre Dame at Miami noon ACCN

Northwestern at Nebraska 1 p.m. BTN

Mississippi St. at Georgia 5:30 p.m. SECN

NC State at Georgia Tech 6 p.m. FSSW

Arkansas at Kentucky 7:30 p.m. SECN

Pro Basketball

Philadelphia at Orlando 5:30 p.m. NBATV

Phoenix at Utah 8 p.m. NBATV

College Football

Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa 11 a.m. ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Ball St. vs. San Jose St. 1 p.m. CBS

Liberty Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia 3 p.m. ESPN

High School Football

4A DI Final: Lindale vs. Argyle 1:30 p.m. FSSW

Championship Spotlight 5 p.m. FSSW

