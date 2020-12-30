College Basketball: Men
Catawba at Wake Forest 2 p.m. ACCN
Utah St. at Air Force 3 p.m. CBSSN
Arizona St. at Washington St. 3 p.m. PAC12N
Minnesota at Wisconsin 3:30 p.m. BTN
BYU at Pepperdine 4 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at Oregon St. 5 p.m. PAC12N
Michigan at Maryland 6 p.m. ESPN2
Utah at UCLA 6 p.m. FS1
Arizona at Washington 7 p.m. PAC12N
Colorado at USC 8 p.m. ESPN2
Nevada at New Mexico 8 p.m. FS1
California at Oregon 9 p.m. PAC12N
College Basketball: Women
Maryland at Penn St. 11 a.m. BTN
Notre Dame at Miami noon ACCN
Northwestern at Nebraska 1 p.m. BTN
Mississippi St. at Georgia 5:30 p.m. SECN
NC State at Georgia Tech 6 p.m. FSSW
Arkansas at Kentucky 7:30 p.m. SECN
Pro Basketball
Philadelphia at Orlando 5:30 p.m. NBATV
Phoenix at Utah 8 p.m. NBATV
College Football
Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa 11 a.m. ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Ball St. vs. San Jose St. 1 p.m. CBS
Liberty Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia 3 p.m. ESPN
High School Football
4A DI Final: Lindale vs. Argyle 1:30 p.m. FSSW
Championship Spotlight 5 p.m. FSSW