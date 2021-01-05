College Basketball: Men
Pittsburgh at Syracuse 3:30 p.m. ACCN
Rhode Island at Richmond 5 p.m. CBSSN
Virginia Tech at Louisiville 5:30 p.m. ACCN
Penn St. at Ohio St. 5:30 p.m. BTN
Arkansas at Tennessee 6 p.m. ESPN2
Georgetown at Butler 6 p.m. FS1
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 6 p.m. FSSW
Georgia at LSU 6 p.m. SECN
St. John’s at Xavier 7 p.m. CBSSN
Boston College at Duke 7:30 p.m. ACCN
Minnesota at Michigan 7:30 p.m. ACCN
Oklahoma at Baylor 8 p.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M at South Carolina 8 p.m. ESPNU
Seton Hall at Creighton 8 p.m. FS1
Wake Forest at Virginia 8 p.m. FSSW
Auburn at Mississippi 8 p.m. SECN
Utah St. at New Mexico 9 p.m. CBSSN
Oregon St. at Utah 10 p.m. ESPNU
Air Force at Boise St. 10 p.m. FS1
College Basketball: Women
Northwestern at Wisconsin 3 p.m. BTN
Pro Basketball
Boston at Miami 6:45 p.m. ESPN
LA Clippers at Golden State 9:05 p.m. ESPN
Pro Football
The Star at Night 5:30 p.m. FSSW
Soccer
Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
WTA: Abu Dhabi 9 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: Abu Dhabi midnight TENNIS
WTA: Abu Dhabi 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS