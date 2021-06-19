High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Auto Racing

F1: GP de France 7:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup: Ally 400 Qualifying 10 a.m. NBCSN

IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

GT World Challenge: Europe Sprint Cup 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup: Ally 400 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

FIA Formula E Championship: Round 9 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

Lucas Oil Series: Late Model Dirt Racing 7 p.m. CBSSN

MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Germany 10:30 p.m. NBCSN

College Baseball: World Series

Game 3: Virginia vs. Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN2

Game 4: Mississippi St. vs. Texas 6 p.m. ESPN2

Major League Baseball

Oakland at NY Yankees noon TBS

Chicago WS at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW

Minnesota at Texas 1:30 p.m. BSSW

St. Louis at Atlanta 6 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs

G7: Atlanta at Philadelphia 7 p.m. TNT

Pro Basketball: WNBA

New York at Los Angeles 3 p.m. ESPN

Bowling

PBA: King Of The Lanes 4 1 p.m. FS1

PBA: King Of The Lanes 5 2 p.m. FS1

Golf

USGA: U.S. Open 9 a.m. GOLF

USGA: U.S. Open 11 a.m. NBC

LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic 1 p.m. CBS

Pro Hockey: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

West G4: Vegas at Montreal 7 p.m. NBCSN

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

Rugby

MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego 5 p.m. FS2

Premiership: Sale at Exeter midnight FS2

Soccer: Men

UEFA Euro: Italy vs. Wales 10 a.m. ESPN

UEFA Euro: Switzerland vs. Turkey 10 a.m. ESPN2

MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United 1 p.m. ESPN

Copa América: Venezuela vs. Ecuador 4 p.m. FOX

Copa América: Colombia vs. Peru 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Women

NWSL: Portland at Kansas City 3 p.m. CBS

Surfing

WSL Championship Tour: Surf Ranch Pro 3 p.m. FS1

U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals 7 p.m. NBC

Tennis

ATP: London, Halle, Mallorca; WTA: Birmingham, Berlin, Bad Homburg 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Eastbourne; ATP: Mallorca; WTA: Bad Homburg

  4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Eastbourne; ATP: Mallorca; WTA: Bad Homburg

  5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals 8 p.m. NBC

Radio

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Recommended for You