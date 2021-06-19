High School Athletics
Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW
Auto Racing
F1: GP de France 7:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup: Ally 400 Qualifying 10 a.m. NBCSN
IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
GT World Challenge: Europe Sprint Cup 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup: Ally 400 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
FIA Formula E Championship: Round 9 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
Lucas Oil Series: Late Model Dirt Racing 7 p.m. CBSSN
MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Germany 10:30 p.m. NBCSN
College Baseball: World Series
Game 3: Virginia vs. Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN2
Game 4: Mississippi St. vs. Texas 6 p.m. ESPN2
Major League Baseball
Oakland at NY Yankees noon TBS
Chicago WS at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW
Minnesota at Texas 1:30 p.m. BSSW
St. Louis at Atlanta 6 p.m. ESPN
Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs
G7: Atlanta at Philadelphia 7 p.m. TNT
Pro Basketball: WNBA
New York at Los Angeles 3 p.m. ESPN
Bowling
PBA: King Of The Lanes 4 1 p.m. FS1
PBA: King Of The Lanes 5 2 p.m. FS1
Golf
USGA: U.S. Open 9 a.m. GOLF
USGA: U.S. Open 11 a.m. NBC
LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic 1 p.m. CBS
Pro Hockey: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
West G4: Vegas at Montreal 7 p.m. NBCSN
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
Rugby
MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego 5 p.m. FS2
Premiership: Sale at Exeter midnight FS2
Soccer: Men
UEFA Euro: Italy vs. Wales 10 a.m. ESPN
UEFA Euro: Switzerland vs. Turkey 10 a.m. ESPN2
MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United 1 p.m. ESPN
Copa América: Venezuela vs. Ecuador 4 p.m. FOX
Copa América: Colombia vs. Peru 7 p.m. FS1
Soccer: Women
NWSL: Portland at Kansas City 3 p.m. CBS
Surfing
WSL Championship Tour: Surf Ranch Pro 3 p.m. FS1
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals 7 p.m. NBC
Tennis
ATP: London, Halle, Mallorca; WTA: Birmingham, Berlin, Bad Homburg 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Eastbourne; ATP: Mallorca; WTA: Bad Homburg
4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Eastbourne; ATP: Mallorca; WTA: Bad Homburg
5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
Track & Field
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals 8 p.m. NBC
Radio
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)