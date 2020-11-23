SPORTS ON TV
College Basketball: Men
McNeese St. at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN
George Washington at Navy 11 a.m. CBSSN
Oakland at Xavier 11 a.m. FS1
North Carolina A&T at Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
Illinois St. at Ohio St. 1 p.m. ESPN
Saint Mary’s vs. Memphis 1 p.m. ESPN
Drake at Kansas St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Fairfield at Providence 1 p.m. FS1
Northwest at Oregon St. 2 p.m. PAC12
Evansville at Louisville 3 p.m. ACCN
North Carolina Central at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN
Oklahoma St. at UT Arlington 3 p.m. ESPN
Bowling Green at Michigan 3 p.m. ESPN2
UMBC at Georgetown 3 p.m. FS1
W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Utah Valley at Stanford 4 p.m. PAC12
Charleston at North Carolina 5 p.m. ACCN
Eastern Michigan at Michigan St. 5 p.m. BTN
Liberty vs. Purdue 5 p.m. CBSSN
Western Michigan at Butler 5 p.m. FS1
Morehead St. at Kentucky 5 p.m. SECN
Arizona St. vs. Rhode Island 6 p.m. ESPN
South Dakota St. vs. West Virgina 6 p.m. ESPN2
Saint Francis at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. FSSW+
St. Peter’s at St. John’s 6 p.m. FS2
Northern Arizona at Arizona 6 p.m. PAC12
Charleston Southern at NC State 7 p.m. ACCN
Tennessee Tech at Indiana 7 p.m. BTN
UTSA at Oklahoma 7 p.m. FSSW
Central Connecticut St. at Connecticut 7 p.m. FS1
UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas 7 p.m. LHN
Charlotte at Tennessee 7 p.m. SECN
Clemson vs. Mississippi St. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
Westminster (Utah) at Utah 8 p.m. BYUTV
Georgia St. at Georgia Tech 8 p.m. FSSW+
Eastern Washington at Oregon 8 p.m. PAC12
Villanova vs. Boston College 8:30 p.m. ESPN
VCU vs. Utah St. 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin 9 p.m. BTN
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Marquette 9 p.m. FS1
UCLA at San Diego St. 10 p.m. CBSSN
College Basketball: Women
Longwood at Duke 11 a.m. ACCN
Houston at Oklahoma noon FSSW
North Florida at NC State 1 p.m. ACCN
SMU at Texas 1 p.m. LHN
Pro Basketball
2019: Dallas vs. Detroit 8 a.m. FSSW
2019: Dallas at Golden State 10 a.m. FSSW
High School Football
2010 5A DI Final: Pearland vs. Euless Trinity 9 p.m. FSSW
Pro Football
The Star at Night 6:30 p.m. FSSW
Golf
EPGA: Alfred Dunhill Championship 4 a.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FSSW
Soccer
UEFA Champions: Olympiacos vs. Man. City 11:30 a.m. UNIMAS
UEFA Champions: Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid 1:50 p.m. UNIMAS
UEFA Champions: Whip-A-Round Coverage 2 p.m. CBSSN
College Volleyball: Women
Mississippi at LSU 11 a.m. ESPNU
Pro Wrestling
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 7 p.m. TNT
WWE NXT 7 p.m. USA