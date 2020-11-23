SPORTS ON TV

College Basketball: Men

McNeese St. at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN

George Washington at Navy 11 a.m. CBSSN

Oakland at Xavier 11 a.m. FS1

North Carolina A&T at Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

Illinois St. at Ohio St. 1 p.m. ESPN

Saint Mary’s vs. Memphis 1 p.m. ESPN

Drake at Kansas St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

Fairfield at Providence 1 p.m. FS1

Northwest at Oregon St. 2 p.m. PAC12

Evansville at Louisville 3 p.m. ACCN

North Carolina Central at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN

Oklahoma St. at UT Arlington 3 p.m. ESPN

Bowling Green at Michigan 3 p.m. ESPN2

UMBC at Georgetown 3 p.m. FS1

W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Utah Valley at Stanford 4 p.m. PAC12

Charleston at North Carolina 5 p.m. ACCN

Eastern Michigan at Michigan St. 5 p.m. BTN

Liberty vs. Purdue 5 p.m. CBSSN

Western Michigan at Butler 5 p.m. FS1

Morehead St. at Kentucky 5 p.m. SECN

Arizona St. vs. Rhode Island 6 p.m. ESPN

South Dakota St. vs. West Virgina 6 p.m. ESPN2

Saint Francis at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. FSSW+

St. Peter’s at St. John’s 6 p.m. FS2

Northern Arizona at Arizona 6 p.m. PAC12

Charleston Southern at NC State 7 p.m. ACCN

Tennessee Tech at Indiana 7 p.m. BTN

UTSA at Oklahoma 7 p.m. FSSW

Central Connecticut St. at Connecticut 7 p.m. FS1

UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Charlotte at Tennessee 7 p.m. SECN

Clemson vs. Mississippi St. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

Westminster (Utah) at Utah 8 p.m. BYUTV

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech 8 p.m. FSSW+

Eastern Washington at Oregon 8 p.m. PAC12

Villanova vs. Boston College 8:30 p.m. ESPN

VCU vs. Utah St. 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin 9 p.m. BTN

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Marquette 9 p.m. FS1

UCLA at San Diego St. 10 p.m. CBSSN

College Basketball: Women

Longwood at Duke 11 a.m. ACCN

Houston at Oklahoma noon FSSW

North Florida at NC State 1 p.m. ACCN

SMU at Texas 1 p.m. LHN

Pro Basketball

2019: Dallas vs. Detroit 8 a.m. FSSW

2019: Dallas at Golden State 10 a.m. FSSW

High School Football

2010 5A DI Final: Pearland vs. Euless Trinity 9 p.m. FSSW

Pro Football

The Star at Night 6:30 p.m. FSSW

Golf

EPGA: Alfred Dunhill Championship 4 a.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FSSW

Soccer

UEFA Champions: Olympiacos vs. Man. City 11:30 a.m. UNIMAS

UEFA Champions: Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid 1:50 p.m. UNIMAS

UEFA Champions: Whip-A-Round Coverage 2 p.m. CBSSN

College Volleyball: Women

Mississippi at LSU 11 a.m. ESPNU

Pro Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 7 p.m. TNT

WWE NXT 7 p.m. USA

 