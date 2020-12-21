Major League Baseball

Rangers Insider 5:30 p.m. FSSW

College Basketball: Men

Maine at Boston College 11 a.m. ACCN

William & Mary at Virginia 1 p.m. ACCN

Appalachian St. at Auburn 2 p.m. SECN

Seattle at California 4 p.m. PAC12N

Abilene Christian at Arkansas 4 p.m. SECN

Notre Dame at Syracuse 6 p.m. ACCN

La Salle at Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Texas Tech at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN2

Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPNU

Nebraska at Wisconsin 6 p.m. FS1

Louisville at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. FSSW+

Montana at Arizona 6 p.m. PAC12N

Bradley at Missouri 6 p.m. SECN

North Carolina at NC State 8 p.m. ACCN

Purdue at Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

San Diego St. at Saint Mary’s 8 p.m. CBSSN

West Virginia at Kansas 8 p.m. ESPN2

North Dakota St. at TCU 8 p.m. ESPNU

Portland St. at Oregon St. 8 p.m. PAC12N

Grand Canyon at Colorado 10 p.m. PAC12N

College Basketball: Women

DePaul at Creighton 8 p.m. FS1

Pro Basketball: NBA

Golden State at Brooklyn 6 p.m. TNT

LA Clippers at LA Lakers 9 p.m. TNT

College Football

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Inside LSU Football 5 p.m. FSSW

Boca Raton Bowl: Central Florida vs. BYU 6 p.m. ESPN

High School Football

2A DII Final: Windthorst vs. Mart midnight FSSW

Pro Hockey: Stars Classic

9/12/2020: Vegas vs. Dallas 6 p.m. FSSW

9/14/2020: Dallas vs. Vegas 8 p.m. FSSW

Soccer

CONCACAF Champions: Tigres UANL vs. LA FC 8:56 p.m. FS2


 