Australian Rules Football
AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood midnight FS2
Auto/Motorsports Racing
Xfinity: Qualifying 11 a.m. USA
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying noon USA
Xfinity: Tennessee Lottery 250 2:30 p.m. USA
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1 5 p.m. FS2
Camping World: SRX Series 7 p.m. CBS
College Baseball: World Series Final
Game 1: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN
Baseball: MLB
Houston at NY Yankees noon AT&T-SW
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay noon MLBN
Washington at Texas 3 p.m. BSSW
Washington at Texas 3 p.m. FS1
LA Dodgers at Atlanta 6 p.m. FOX
Seattle at LA Angels 9 p.m. FS1
Big3 Basketball
Week 2: Tri State vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs noon CBS
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Phoenix at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW+
Phoenix at Dallas 7 p.m. NBATV
Washington at Las Vegas 9 p.m. NBATV
Fishing: Sport Fishing Championship
Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic 9 a.m. CBSSN
Football: CFL
Toronto at British Columbia 9 p.m. ESPN2
Football: USFL Semifinals
Philadelphia vs. New Jersey 2 p.m. FOX
New Orleans vs. Birmingham 7 p.m. NBC
Golf
DP World Tour: BMW International Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship noon GOLF
LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship noon NBC
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship 2 p.m. CBS
PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open 2 p.m. GOLF
3Ice Hockey
Week 2: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen 4 p.m. CBSSN
Ice Hockey: Men’s Memorial Cup
Saint John vs. Shawinigan 3 p.m. NHLN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts 6 p.m. ESPN2
Lightweights: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot 9 p.m. ESPN
Rugby: Men
MLR Final: New York vs. Seattle 11 a.m. FOX
Soccer: Men
USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford noon ESPN
MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle 2 p.m. ABC
MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer: Women
Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia 6:30 p.m. FS1
Softball: Athletes Unlimited
Team O’Toole vs Team Fischer 6 p.m. ESPNU
Team Zerkle vs Team Fischer 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
Tennis
ATP: Mallorca; WTA: Eastbourne, Bad Hom. 6:30 a.m. TENNIS
Track & Field
USATF: U.S. Outdoor Championships 3 p.m. NBC
Radio
MLB: Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)