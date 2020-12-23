Sports on TV Dec 23, 2020 Dec 23, 2020 Updated 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save College FootballNew Mexico Bowl: Houston vs. Hawaii 2:30 p.m. ESPNHeisman Trophy Finalists 6:30 p.m. ESPN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew COVID-19 restrictions for Longview/Tyler area imminent as hospitalization rate stays above thresholdET Football: Lobos torch No. 3 Lancaster, 56-20TITLE TOWN: Carthage blasts Gilmer, 70-14, for 8th state titleUncle Joe's reopens under new name in HallsvilleLongview pharmacies, Diagnostic Clinic to get COVID-19 vaccinesEx-East Texas teacher indicted on charge of improper relationship with studentLongview businesses prepare for increased virus-related restrictionsA shot of hope: First COVID-19 vaccines administered in LongviewLongview woman facing arson charge in outside fire that spread toward churchET Football: Pirate seniors construct best season in 44 years Images Videos Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 903-237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 903-663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 903-753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 866-821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 903-757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 903-753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business