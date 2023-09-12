Longview aimed for a bounce back performance after it dropped its 2023 District 15-5A volleyball opener against Hallsville last Friday, and made the necessary plays to earn an impressive 25-20, 27-25, 24-26, 25-22 home win against No. 18 ranked Texas High at Lobo Coliseum on Tuesday night.
The Lady Lobos own a 17-10 season record and a 1-1 district mark before this Friday’s 4:30 p.m. home rivalry renewal against Tyler High, while the Lady Tigers will bring respective 23-6 and 1-1 marks to their home test against Pine Tree.
“Really big win, and [we] really needed that,” Longview volleyball head coach Chaka Jackson said of her team’s performance on Tuesday. “The kids rallied behind [Brianna Converse] and they went to work. They fought for every single point, and did not give up on each other.”
Longview surged early in the first set and ultimately built a 15-8 advantage. The Lady Lobos leaned on Triniti Jackson’s three early scores, and Brianna Converse added an ace, a kill, and a collective block with Jaharia Hunter.
Converse led the Lady Lobo charge in the match with 18 digs, 14 kills, two aces and two blocks, Jackson contributed 20 assists, 17 kills, 15 digs and one block, Kennedy Jeffery produced 16 assists, six digs and one ace, Fatima Traore recorded 20 digs, Lailah Horton generated five kills, one ace, one block and one assist, DaNaucia Johnson earned five kills and one block, and Aubrey Orban added eight digs.
Texas High took a brief 18-17 lead, but Longview regrouped when Auburn Sheppard and Johnson teamed up for a block, Johnson and Converse slammed kills, Traore earned an ace, and Horton provided another late score. The Lobos’ 8-2 run ultimately resulted in a 25-20 home team set one victory.
The Lady Tigers then held a pair of seven-point leads at 19-12 and 22-15 in the second set, but Longview stormed back. Horton and Sheppard produced a combined block, Horton and Converse both slammed kills, and Jackson finished off a 27-25 come-from-behind win.
Texas High then forced a fourth period of action after a 26-24 set three win. The Lady Tigers received a scoring outburst from Mally Lumpkin and a couple kills from Taryne Stiger.
The road team then built an early 6-1 lead in the fourth frame, but Converse’s four late kills guided Longview’s strong finish, and Jackson and Johnson scored the final points to wrap up a 25-22 set four win.