Makel Sears, Christian Baxter, Luke Wolf, Jordan Renaud and Brooks Gallagher, Tyler Legacy: Sears intercepted two passes and had four tackles in the Red Raiders’ loss to Lufkin. Baxter made a 47-yard field goal to tie the game in the second quarter. Wolf was 11 of 25 for 132 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and he carried the ball 14 times for 83 yards. Renaud had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass. Gallagher had 13 tackles.
JaBralyn Williams and Caleb Villela, Tyler: Williams completed 15 of 25 passes for 219 yards and Villela kicked field goals of 37, 31 and 21 yards in the Lions' loss to Marshall.
Blake Harmon, Reed Alexander and Jamarion Johnson: Harmon had a team-high six tackles, forced a fumble, averaged more than 40 yards on punts, was 6 of 6 on extra points, made his only field goal attempt and kicked an onside kick that he recovered in a win over Winona. Alexander accounted for more than 120 yards and three touchdowns, and Johnson had 150 total yards and a touchdown.
Andre Williams, Josh Hayes and Foster Morales, Bishop Gorman: Andre Williams carried the ball 18 times for 116 yards and a touchdown in Bishop Gorman’s loss to Union Grove. Hayes had 11 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries. Morales had 13 tackles and forced a fumble.
Mill Walters and Sam Jordan, All Saints: Walters had five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown and had 10 tackles on defense in a loss to Cross Roads. Jordan had four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, returned four kickoffs for a total of 110 yards and a touchdown and made 10 tackles with a forced fumble.
Noah Langemeier, Ben Varvas and Xavier Kendrick, Brook Hill: Langemeier had six catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Grapevine Faith Christian. Varvas had 13 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. Kendrick had eight tackles and a blocked extra point.
Josh Green, Mikevic Hall, Hayden Ross, Peyton Blackmon and Ladarius Pitts, Whitehouse: Green was 14 of 21 for 221 yards with two touchdowns, and he ran for 85 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a win over North Forney. Hall had 25 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Ross had 10 tackles and three tackles for loss. Blackmon had 10 tackles and a tackle for loss. Pitts had 10 tackles.
Chad McCuin, Jackson Dowling, Amarion Tilley and Jaren Driver, Rusk: McCuin recorded 17 tackles and two tackles for loss, and Dowling had 11 tackles and two TFLs in the Eagles' win over Fairfield. Tilley had five tackles and broke up four passes. Driver had six tackles, four quarterback knockdowns, a pass breakup and a defensive touchdown.
Ayden Barrett and Trey Martin, Bullard: Barrett completed 16 of 28 passes for 206 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Bullard's 28-22 win over Mabank. Martin had 10 tackles.
Rickey Stewart and Daniel Waddleton, Chapel Hill: Stewart carried 16 times for 140 yards and a touchdown, and Waddleton recorded 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in the Bulldogs' loss to Gilmer.
Garrett Florey, Demarcus Stinnett and Beau Barton, Van: Florey had 18 carries for 97 yards and three touchdowns, and he had six tackles and a sack in a win over Pine Tree. Stinnett had 23 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown. Barton had nine tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Ty Arroyo, Jamauri Manning, Jorien Ray and Jaxson Stiles, Athens: Arroyo completed 14 of 23 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 100 yards and three scores on 17 carries in the Hornets' win over Brownsboro. Manning rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries, and Ray caught eight passes for 108 yards and a TD. Stiles finished with 10 tackles.
Jaxyn Rogers, Dylan Downey, Gekyle Baker and Tanner Ackerman, Brownsboro: Rogers was 31 of 44 for 392 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in a loss to Athens. Downey had seven receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown. Baker had 11 grabs for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Ackerman had 12 tackles.
Kevin Pierce, Trae Davis, Grayson Hearon, Ja'Braylon Lydia, Tucker Howell, Quintin Taylor and offensive line, Troup: Pierce carried 10 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 30-yard TD pass in the Tigers' win over White Oak. Davis rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for 83 yards and two TD and returned a punt 42 yards. Hearon passed for 136 yards and three scores, and Lydia had 13 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery for a TD. Howell had 14 tackles and two tackles for loss. Taylor had 11 tackles and two tackles for loss. The offensive line of Payton Elliott, Jacob Baker, Cayson Jester, Skyler Sides and Jack Johnson didn’t allow a sack and helped the Tigers averaged 10.2 yards per carry.
Reese Hicks, Jared Cook, Tyler Rogers and Jeremiah Mitchell, Frankston: Hicks caried 19 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns and added nine tackles and three tackles for loss in the Indians' game against Grapeland. Rogers had 18 tackles and three tackles for loss, Cook 16 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a sack and Mitchell 11 tackles.
Kameron Shaw, Chantson Prox, Noe Mendieta and Canaan Eiland, Canton: Shaw ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns, including a long of 55 yards, on 24 carries. He also had a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Eagles’ win over Mineola. Prox had two carries for 71 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown run. He had four catches for 29 yards, and he added nine tackles with a forced fumble. Mendieta had 16 tackles. Eiland had nine tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.
Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola: Pendergrass carried 33 times for 210 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Yellowjackets' loss to Canton.
K.J. Yarbrough, Arp: Yarbrough recorded 11 tackles in a loss to Joaquin.
Manny Mares, Rains: Mares rushed for 264 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in a win over Lone Oak.
Jordan Allen, Jalen Hale and Taylor Tatum, Longview: Allen completed 15 of 20 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the Lobos' win over McKinney Boyd. Hale caught six passes for 123 yards and two scores, and Tatum carried 16 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
Jax Stovall, Austin Bell and Levi Mackey, Spring Hill: Stovall completed 11 of 17 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and one TD in the Panthers’ 44-34 win over Sabine. Bell caught four passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns, and Mackey returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown late in the game to seal the victory.
Jace Moseley and Ethan Miller, Hallsville: Moseley completed 13 of 19 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 166 yards and a TD on 13 carries in the Bobcats' 44-41 win over Terrell. Miller caught six passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Connor Cuff, Montrel Hatten and Noah Paddie, Carthage: Cuff completed 20 of 24 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs' win over Kilgore. Hatten had nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns and Paddie hauled in six passes for 113 yards and a TD.
Cadon Tennison, Ashton Haynes and Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer: Tennison completed 10 of 12 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a TD in the Buckeyes' win over Chapel Hill. Haynes carried 10 times for 150 yards and two scores and caught on TD pass. Fluellen had 12 tackles and two interceptions to lead the defense.
J.Q. Davis and Byrd Robinson, Marshall: Davis carried 25 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns and Robinson added 121 yards on 10 carries in the Mavericks' win over Tyler High. Robinson also caught a TD pass.
Braylon Jones, Mount Pleasant: Jones carried 20 times for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers' win over Pittsburg.
Cameron Honeycutt, Marcus Moton and Michael Rockwell, Pittsburg: Honeycutt carried seven times for 132 yards in the Pirates' loss to Mount Pleasant. Moton recorded 14 tackles, and Rockwell finished with 13 stops.
Colt Sparks, Cason Patterson, Cayden Fortson and Kaden Richard, Sabine: Sparks passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards and a score in the Cardinals’ loss to Spring Hill. Patterson rushed for 123 yards and a TD. Fortson caught seven passes for 65 yards and two scores, and Richard recorded six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Kamran Williams and Luke McMullen, Jefferson: Williams carried 16 times for 236 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for nine yards in the Bulldogs' 43-0 win over New Boston. McMullen had two carries for 116 yards and two scores and two catches for 16 yards and a TD.
Juan Garcia and Colby Plasterer, Ore City: Garcia rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and recorded eight tackles and two tackles for loss in the Rebels' win over Linden-Kildare. Plasterer had 55 total yards on offense and recorded 10 tackles and a pass breakup on defense.
Ty Moss, Trevor Bolden and Miguel Velazquez, Hughes Springs: Moss rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and Bolden rushed for 92 yards and two scores to go along with five tackles and a sack on defense. Velazquez recorded 11 tackles.
Jaden Chavers and Carter Cooper, Union Grove: Chavers carried 22 times for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions' win over T.K. Gorman. Cooper recorded six tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Terry Bussey, Timpson: Bussey completed 12 of 14 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 130 yards and two scores on 13 carries in the Bears’ 53-22 win over Beckville. Johnson intercepted a pass and returned it 82 yards for a TD to give the visiting Bears a 26-0 halftime lead.
Evan Webber, Harmony: Webber opened the game and the season with an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Eagles' loss to Hooks.
Kaden Dixon and Cash Cross, Center: Dixon scored on runs of 6, 80, 1 and 1 yards and Cross had scoring runs of 40 and 2 yards to go along with a TD pass in the Roughriders' 44-42, 4 OT win against Tatum.
Cody Reese and Xavier Dangerfield, Texas High: Reese completed 17 of 32 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown, and Dangerfield caught six passes for 123 yards in the Tigers’ loss to Frisco Lone Star.
Cole Watson, Nic Calhoun and Carson Gonzalez, Tatum: Watson carried 22 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns and passed for one TD in the Eagles' loss to Center. Calhoun rushed for 123 yards and two scores, and Gonzalez had 141 yards on 11 carries and one catch for 39 yards and a TD.
Landyn Grant and Noah Carter, White Oak: Grant passed for 110 yards and carried 12 times for 159 yards and TD in the Roughnecks' loss to Troup. Carter caught sevne passes for 64 yards.
Spencer Danner, Pleasant Grove: Danner carried 14 times for 166 yards and scored twice in the Hawks' win over Brock.
T.J. Hammond, Bradyn Walker and Kedren Young, Lufkin: Hammond passed for 207 yards, and Walker had six catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' win over Tyler Legacy. Young had 18 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Preston Anderson, Hudson Griffin and Bryan Elizalde, Grand Saline: Anderson passed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 46 yards and returned a kickoff 60 yards against Cooper. Griffin caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, and Elizalde had 14 tackles, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, two blocked PATs and one return of a PAT for two points.
Jayke Bass and Devin Espinoza, Union Hill: Bass carried 13 times for 187 yards and scored five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 63-18 win over Leverett’s Chapel. Espinoza rushed for 120 yards and two scores on just eight carries.
Josh Dragoo, Connor Pendergast and Dade Goforth, ET Homeschool: Dragoo rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers' win over Christian Heritage Classical School. Pendergast rushed for one touchdown and returned an interception for a score, and Goforth recorded 10 tackles.