B. HILL 55, W. OAK 29: BULLARD - The Brook Hill Guard jumped out to a 17-0 lead on the way to a 55-29 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Friday.
Brook Hill (2-2) got a field goal and a pair of touchdowns in the opening quarter, but White Oak (2-2) stormed back to make it a 17-14 contest on a 99-yard kickoff return by Noah Carter and a 60-yard touchdown run by Dee Williams.
Brook Hill then scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to take control.
Carter finished the game with 321 all-purpose yards, carrying 16 times for 174 yards and a touchdown and catching two passes for 19 yards to go along with 128 kick return yards. He also recorded six tackles and an interception on the defensive side.
Williams carried 20 times for 143 yards and scored once for the Roughnecks.
Luke Baker finished with 10 tackles, and Holden Hodges had seven tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.
The Roughnecks visit Elkhart on Friday.
MT. VERNON 65, SABINE 28: MOUNT VERNON - The unbeaten (4-0) Mount Vernon Tigers built a 31-14 halftime lead and put things away with a 20-point fourth quarter on the way to a 65-28 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Sabine (1-3) was led on offense by Colt Sparks, who completed 21 of 33 passes for 237 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Cayden Fortson caught four passes for 91 yards and two scores, and Caleb McKinney had eight catches for 80 yards.
Tristan Peterson recorded 20 tackles and a sack, Zane Smith 14 tackles and Riley Roys 11 tackles for Sabine on defense. Cooper McNatt intercepted a pass for the Cardinals.
MALAKOFF 52, GLADEWATER 13: MALAKOFF - The Malakoff Tigers moved to 3-1 on the year while dropping the Gladewater Bears to 1-3 with a 52-13 decision on Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Malakoff jumped out to a 24-0 lead after one quarter and led 52-0 at the half.
Mike Jones scored on a 5-yard run and tossed TD passes of 27, 32 and 35 yards for the tigers. Damien Jackson scored on a 24-yard run and caught two TD passes. Jason Tennyson had three scoring runs, and Zack Studley returned an interception 25 yards for a TD.
Gladewater scored twice in the second half on touchdown passes of 21 and 16 yards from Kyron Wilson to Tyrone Maddox.
The Bears will host Gunter on Friday.
CARLISLE 50, MILDRED 30: PRICE - In a battle of unbeaten teams, Brody Eaves rushed for three touchdowns and Fernando Espinoza passed for three scored and added one on the ground to lead the Carlisle Indians to a 50-30 win over Mildred.
Espinoza completed 13 of 18 passes for 243 yards and three scores. Brody Eaves rushed for 130 yards, Clayton Hart had five catches for 70 yards and two scores and Trent Eaves caught three passes for 93 yards and a TD and added an interception on defense.
BECKVILLE 51, E. FIELDS 19: BECKVILLE - Calan Castles passed for three touchdowns and turned in a big night on defense, and the Beckville Bearcats rolled to a 51-19 win over Elysian Fields on Friday.
Castles completed 5 of 8 passes with no interceptions and also rushed for 45 yards. On the defensive side, he finished with 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
J'Koby Williams rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 10-yard TD pass. Bo Hammons carried 10 times for 81 yards and a TD and added three catches for 79 yards and two scores. Williams also returned a punt 81 yards for a TD.
U. GROVE 4, L-KILDARE 12: UNION GROVE - Jaden Chavers rushed for 117 yards on 26 carries, Cooper Vestal scored twice on the ground and the Union Grove Lions improved to 3-1 on the season with a 14-12 win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers at Glyn Johnston Stadium.
Vestal completed 7 of 8 passes for 75 yards and also rushed for 11 yards. Peyton Laake caught five passes for 47 yards for the Lions.
Matthew Gipson and Mason Byers recorded 12 tackles apiece for the Lions, who will visit Ore City on Friday.
QUITMAN 15, O. CITY 13: ORE CITY - The Quitman Bulldogs improved to 3-1 on the year and dropped Ore City to 1-3 with a 15-13 decision on Friday at Rebel Stadium.
Slayden Wright carried 22 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Ore City. Juan Garcia added 18 carries for 113 yards.
On the defensive side, Brandon barber had 17 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble, Cason Hughes seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble and Mason Clawson six tackles and two fumble recoveries for Ore City.
The Rebels will host Union Grove on Friday.
COLMESNEIL 36, OVERTON 24: OVERTON - The Colmesneil Bulldogs moved to 3-1 on the year with a 36-24 win against the Overton Mustangs.
Overton drops to 1-3 with the loss.
Bryce Still carried 18 times for 71 yards and a touchdown and completed 14 of 31 passes for 182 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Mustangs in the loss.
Anthony Merritt carried 13 times for 114 yards. Jayden Edwards caught three passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns, and Isaiah Hawkins caught four passes for 63 yards and a TD.
HARLETON 41, MAUD 13: HARLETON - The Harleton Wildcats piled up 320 yards on the ground on the way to a 41-13 win over previously unbeaten Maud.
Harleton moved to 2-2 with the win while Maud drops to 3-1.
Blaine Cornelius carried 16 times for 124 yards and a touchdown for Harleton. Draven Ring added 100 yards and a TD on 16 carries, and Cameron Johnson picked up 64 yards and scored twice on nine attempts. Gage Shirts also scored a rushing touchdown for the Wildcats.
Cornelius passed for 50 yards and a TD, and Johnson had two catches for 38 yards and a TD.
TROUP 60, P. PEWITT 56: OMAHA - Kevin Pierce rushed for 210 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries and added one catch for 49 yards and a TD as the Troup Tigers held on for a 60-56 win over the Paul Pewitt Brahmas on Friday.
Grayson Hearon completed 9 of 18 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers. Trae Davis had six catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kick 85 yards for a TD.
On the defensive side, Brayden Tomlinson recorded 25 tackles, and Tucker Howell finished with 18 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Trop moves to 3-1 with the win.