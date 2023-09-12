Spring Hill's Julius Hawkins and Hawkins' Chase Owens put up big numbers to help their respective teams break into the win column in Week 3 of the high school football season.
For their efforts, Hawkins (offense) and Owens (defense) have been named Longview News-Journal Players of the Week.
Hawkins carried 20 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns in Spring Hill's 35-21 win over Gladewater, doing all of his scoring damage in the second half.
Spring Hill trailed 14-7 at halftime, but Hawkins scored on a 37-yard run to tie things with 4:09 left in the third. He later broke a 21-21 deadlock with a 52-yard TD run with 6:27 left in the contest, and put things away for the Panthers with a 3-yard touchdown run at the 3:27 mark of the fourth quarter to make the final 35-21.
Hawkins, who rushed for 536 yards and three touchdowns last season, has carried 56 times for 434 yards and five touchdowns in three games in 2023.
The Panthers host Brownsboro on Friday and Grace on Sept. 22, and then take a week off before opening district play at home against Liberty-Eylau on Oct. 6.
Owens was a tackling machine in Hawkins' 13-7 win over Quinlan Boles this past week, finishing with 30 tackles and two tackles for loss.
For the year, the Hawk standout has recorded 71 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Hawkins will host Hooks this week, take a week off and then open District 10-2A Division I play at Beckville on Sept. 29.