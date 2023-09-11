HAWKINS - The Kilgore College softball team opened the fall season with a pair of losses to Jarvis Christian University on Saturday, dropping 10-4 and 5-3 decisions.
In the 5-3 loss, Hailey Shubin doubled, and Isabella Garley, Kaydey Rawlinson, Hope Hampton, Jocy Suarez and Brooklynn McCumber all singled, with Shubin driving in all three KC runs.
Kaely Morrison, Olivia Gilzow and Alissa McClellan all pitched for the Rangers.
Akyshia Cottrell and Kaylee Tolar doubled and Audrey Gilzow and Trinity Edwards singled for Kilgore in the 10-4 loss. Tolar drove in two runs.
Isabella Garley, Tolar and Rawlinson all pitched for KC.
The Rangers will return to action on Saturday at The Ballpark at KC Commons, taking on the Lady Patriots at 9:30 a.m., TSF Martin at 12:30 p.m. and TSF Kenabrew at 5 p.m.