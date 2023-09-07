Games that determine playoff possibilities and scenarios don’t begin until late January for the Kilgore College softball team, but good luck convincing first-year head coach Amber Williams the upcoming fall season doesn’t count.
The Rangers will open a 14-game fall schedule in Hawkins on Saturday, facing Jarvis Christian University at noon and 2 p.m. Kilgore will also play a couple of round-robin format events and will hold an Alumni Game at home to go along with road trips to Grambling, UT Dallas and A&M-Commerce.
“It’s exciting,” said Williams, a Kilgore High School graduate who also played at Kilgore College and was hired in June to run the program.” We had our first full week of practices last week. We’re just making sure they understand the process of things. We spent a lot of time breaking things down so they know how we’re going to do things and why.”
Kilgore finished its 11th spring season in program history back in May, struggling to a 6-40 record overall and a 1-23 finish in Region XIV Conference play. Eleven players return from that team, along with 13 newcomers.
“The kids are excited,” Williams said. “They’ve been working hard. They are a little sore right now, because it’s been a grind.”
Back from last year’s squad are Akyshia Cottrell (.333, four home runs, eight doubles, two triples, 21 RBI, 26 runs scored, 26 stolen bases), Alissa McClellan (2 HR, 13 RBI), Audrey Gilzow, Brooklyn Malone (.279, 13 RBI), Isabella Garley, Jocy Suarez, Kaylee Schmitz, Kei'Adriah Lister, Koletta Galvan, Trinity Edwards and Olivia Gilzow.
Cottrell played in 41 games, McClellan 42, Malone 44, Lister 43, Edwards 35 and Suarez 28.
Pitching depth should be the team’s strength, according to Williams.
“We’re very excited to have eight pitchers,” She said. “One is recovering from an ACL injury and won’t be back until the spring, but the big push is to keep everyone healthy. If we do that, we’re going to have a strong pitching staff.”
Heading up that group will be McClellan, who went 5-11 a year ago with a 4.43 earned run average, 51 strikeouts and 29 walks in 90 innings. Schmitz logged 98.2 innings, Olivia Gilzow 32.2 and Garley 12.2.
Rounding out the roster will be Hope Hampton, Rylee Biedrzycki, Brilie Cornelison, Kortlyn Goodson, Haleigh Lamb, Sarah Lechon, Mia Marmon, Brooklynn McCumber, Kaely Morrison, Aubrey Paris, Kaydey Rawlinson, Hailey Schubin and Kaylee Tolar.
“It’s (fall schedule) about building depth and looking at our personnel,” Williams said. “I told the kids to be prepared to go anywhere. We’re going to see what our best team is depending on who is pitching, who is catching, what opponent we’re facing. The main thing is that everyone has a role and they know what that role is for us to be successful.”
The remaining fall schedule features a four-game round-robin event on Sept. 16 and a two-game round-robin event on Sept. 17 – both at home – followed by two games at Grambling University on Sept. 24, two games at UT Dallas on Oct. 7, the alumni game at home on Oct. 21 and a trip to A&M-Commerce on Oct. 25.