Kilgore (2-0, 1-0) vs. NMMI (2-1, 1-0)
Time: 5 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: The Wool Bowl, Roswell, New Mexico
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
NMMI: Kurt Taufa’asau
Last week: Kilgore 48, NEO 0; New Mexico Military Institute 50, Navarro 30
Up next: Navarro at Kilgore; NMMI at Blinn
On the air: https://www.ksvptv.com/nmmi-junior-college/
Players to watch
Kilgore: OL Caleb Leonard … OL Austin Yeager … OL Cameron Lambert … OL JaDarlon Key … OL William Boone … QB Cam Peters (21 of 34, 516 yards, 6 TD, 1 interception; 70 rushing yards, 3 TD) … WR Michael Phoenix (8 catches, 210 yards, 4 TD) … LB Jermari Seals (14 tackles, 1 sack) … DB Kobe Jones (13 tackles) … LB Chris Robinson (8 tackles, 3 TFL) … DL Kajuan Robinson (7 tackles, 3 sacks)
NMMI: QB Koby Muasau (52 of 81, 681 yards, 12 TD, 3 interceptions) … RB Montahj Joseph (26 carries, 191 yards, 1 TD) … WR Treyvion Beamon (18 catches, 273 yards, 8 TD) … DB Churchill Williams (24 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception)
Did you know: Kilgore and New Mexico Military Institute have met nine times, with Kilgore holding a 6-3 advantage in the series … The first meeting between the two teams came in 2016, with Kilgore earning a 28-16 win … The teams split a pair of games last season, with NMMI winning 31-24 early in the season but Kilgore notching a 39-12 win in Roswell, New Mexico in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference championship game … Kilgore is ranked No. 3 in this week’s NJCAA poll and No. 1 by JUCOWeekly … NMMI is ranked No. 10 in the NJCAA poll and No. 11 by JUCOWeekly … Other ranked SWJCFC teams include Trinity Valley (No. 5 NJCAA and JUCOWeekly) and Tyler (No. 15 NJCAA and No. 14 JUCOWeekly)
Around the SWJCFC: TWA College at Blinn (1-1, 0-1) (Friday); Navarro (0-2, 0-1) at NEO (0-2, 0-1); Tyler (1-1, 0-0) at Trinity Valley (2-0, 0-0)
Players of the Week: New Mexico Military Institute’s Kobe Muasau (Offense), Kilgore’s Kajuan Robinson (Defense) and Cisco’s Austin Stout (Special Team) earned JUCOWeekly Southwest Junior College Football Conference Player of the Week honors for games played Sept. 8-9. Mausau completed 17 of 34 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown in NMMI’s 50-30 win over Navarro. Robinson, a 6-2, 300-pound defensive lineman, recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and three quarterback pressures in Kilgore’s 48- 0 shutout of Northeastern Oklahoma. Stout averaged 51.8 yards on five punts, placing two inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, in Cisco’s 21-20 win over Blinn.