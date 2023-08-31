Kilgore College quarterback Cameron Peters couldn't have asked for a better Ranger debut.
Peters, a transfer from UTSA, helped lead Kilgore to a 49-35 win over arch-rival Tyler on Aug. 26 in Tyler, and for his efforts he has been named Offensive Player of the Week by both the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and JUCOWeekly.
Peters completed 13 of 23 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for 44 yards and a pair of scores as Kilgore won the 130th meeting between the Rangers and Apaches. Kilgore now owns a 66-62-2 advantage in the series, and the teams will meet again in a conference game at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Kilgore.
Trinity Valley defensive lineman Ravonte Blowe and Tyler receiver/return specialist Arabia Bradford were also honored by JUCOWeekly for their Week 1 performances.
Blowe is the Defensive Player of the Week after recording seven tackles and two sacks in TVCC's win over Snow College, and Bradford earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors after returning two kickoffs for 112 yards - including a 90-yarder for a touchdown.
AT THE POLLS
Kilgore moved up one spot to No. 5 in the latest NJCAA national poll and stayed at No. 2 in the JUCOWeekly poll after its win over Tyler.
Other ranked Southwest Junior College Football Conference teams are Trinity Valley (7, NJCAA and 6 JUCOWeekly), New Mexico Military (14, NJCAA, 8 JUCOWeekly), Navarro (15, NJCAA) and Blinn (9, JUCOWeekly).
Hutchinson (Kansas) is ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA poll and No. 4 in the JUCOWeekly poll, while East Mississippi is No. 1 in the JUCOWeekly poll and No. 8 in the NJCAA poll.
SLOW WEEK
Only two SWJCFC teams will be in action this week as New Mexico Military visits Snow and Blinn hosts Gordon Prep on Saturday.
Next week features a full slate of games, with Trinity Valley visiting Air Force Prep on Sept. 8 and Tyler visiting Georgia Military on Sept. 9 in non-conference games and Kilgore taking on Northeastern Oklahoma at Longview's Lobo Stadium, Cisco hosting Blinn and NMMI visiting Navarro in conference skirmishes.