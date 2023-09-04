VOLLEYBALLHOUSTON — The LeTourneau volleyball team opened the season with a pair of losses at St. Thomas on Friday and Saturday. The YellowJackets fell 3-1 (25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-21) on Friday night before suffering another 3-1 (25-18, 28-30, 25-15, 25-14) defeat on Saturday.
LeTourneau (0-2) was led on the weekend by Kaci Monk’s 25 kills and .311 hitting percentage, while Grace Talkington and Reina Lawson had double-doubles in both matches and Morgan Nix averaged 8.25 digs per set.
It was a battle between the two teams on both days as they combined for 37 ties and 17 lead changes between the two matches.
On Friday night, Monk had 12 kills and hit .294 while Yari Ortiz added 11 kills and six digs in the four-set loss. Lawson added 17 assists with 21 digs and Talkington had 13 assists with 11 digs. Nix totaled 38 digs and eight assists. Emma Smith tallied eight kills with Allison Smith and Hannah Payan adding five each.
On Saturday, a similar story unfolded. St. Thomas took the opening set, LeTourneau rallied in the second to even the contest, but then the Celts took the final two games to earn the match win.
Monk had 13 kills on Saturday with Ortiz adding 10. Lawson totaled 22 assists with 12 digs with Talkington going for 14 assists and 13 digs.
Nix again led the back with 28 digs and Faith Keating added eight kills.
LeTourneau heads to Georgetown for the Southwestern Fall Invitational next weekend. The YellowJackets take on Texas Lutheran on Friday at 12:15 p.m.
SOCCERFive goals from five different players led the LeTourneau men’s soccer team to a 5-2 victory over Dallas in the season opener on Friday night at the Joyce Family Athletic Village.
LeTourneau (1-0) racked up five goals in a match for the first time since March 2021 and scored three times in the second half to break a 2-2 tie.
Graysen Crawford, Miguel Alvarez, Tyler Burks, Axel Pangni, and Garrett Thom all scored for the YellowJackets.
Raul Torrez made two saves for LeTourneau. LeTourneau held a 12-7 shot advantage.
LeTourneau hit the road for the first time in 2023 on Monday with a trip to Austin College.
CROSS COUNTRYWOMENHope Greenwald captured the individual title for a second straight year and the LeTourneau women’s cross country team opened 2023 with a third-place finish at the Nicole Leman Invitational on Saturday morning at the Joyce Family Athletic Village.
The YellowJackets placed two runners in the top-10 and posted 71 points. Texas A&M-Texarkana took the team title with 35 points while Jacksonville College was second with 39 points. Dallas (90) and Jarvis Christian (104) rounded out the field.
Greenwald posted a personal-record in the three-mile race as she coasted to the individual title with a time of 19:46.4. The time was over two-and-a-half minutes faster than her mark in the race last season.
Elianna Friedman made her collegiate debut and finished eighth overall with a three-mile time of 21:08.4. Alayna Galloway placed 16th in the meet at 23:46.2, while Madelyn DeLosSantos and Abigail Everett were the fourth and fifth YellowJacket runners to cross the finish.
Texas A&M-Texarkana was led by Ana Ximena Loya’s time of 20:04.9, which placed her second overall. The Eagles tallied four runners in the top-10.
LeTourneau (women and men) will be back in action at the McNeese Cowboy Stampede on Sept. 23 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
MENFor a second straight year David Dugan claimed an individual title and the LeTourneau men’s cross country team notched the overall crown at the season-opening Nicole Leman Invitational on Saturday morning at the Joyce Family Athletic Village.
LeTourneau tallied 25 points and put five runners inside the top-10. Texas A&M-Texarkana was second at 39 points with Jacksonville College third (66 points), Dallas fourth (109 points), and Jarvis Christian fifth (143 points).
Dugan led the way once again. The reigning champion in the race defended his title as he edged teammate Walker Reeves for the top spot. Dugan finished the three-mile course in a time of 15:34.4.
Reeves and Dugan were neck-and-neck throughout the race and pulled away from the field early on. Reeves ended up second with a mark of 15:37.3 in the three-mile race.
Grayson Gaddis began his collegiate career with a sixth-place run and time of 16:11.9, while Elijah Oudyn was right behind at 16:15.5 and placed seventh overall. Seth Kaplan produced a top-10 finish as he came in ninth with a time of 16:45.7.
LeTourneau also put three runners just outside the top-10. Billy Chmiel finished 11th at 17:00.1, while Ike Lehman (17:01.3) and Hudson McGuire (17:01.8) were 12th and 13th, respectively.
Texas A&M-Texarkana had three runners inside the top-five led by Charles Dorsett’s third-place finish at 15:42.5.