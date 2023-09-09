LONGVIEW - Ta'Darion Boone put the finishing touches on a blowout win, returning an interception for a touchdown to help lead the No. 4 ranked Kilgore College Rangers to a 48-0 victory over the Northeastern Oklahoma Golden Norsemen at Lobo Stadium.
Boone, a former Longview Lobo, weaved his way through traffic for a 48-yard touchdown with 11:45 left in the contest after picking off a Bryce Bodkin pass. That put an end to the scoring in a game that saw the Rangers dominate in every phase of the game - scoring on offense, defense and special teams.
Kilgore moves to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. NEO drops to 0-2, and the Golden Norsemen have yet to score in two games this season.
The Rangers managed just 84 yards on the ground, but got touchdowns from Dominique Williams and quarterback Cam Peters. KC passed for 181 yards on the day, with Peters completing 9 of 12 attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Webb finishing 5 for 8 for 58 yards and a TD. Mason Welch also saw action under center for the Rangers, finishing 0-for-3.
Michael Phoenix turned in a huge game for KC, catching four passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns and setting up the first KC touchdown with a 21-yard punt return.
The Ranger defense held NEO to 126 total yards - with 42 coming on successful fake punt. The Golden Norsemen ran 57 total plays, and 12 went for negative yardage.
Kajuan Robinson led the defensive effort for the Rangers with 2.5 sacks.
Special teams came up big all afternoon for KC, with Chris Marshall setting up a short TD march with a 66-yard punt return. The Rangers also blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.
After forcing a three-and-out, Phoenix brought the ensuing punt back 21 yards to set KC up at the 34-yard line. Two plays later Peters went up top to Phoenix for a 31-yard scoring strike and the rout was on.
Marshall's 66-yard punt return gave KC the ball at the 6-yard line seven minutes later, and this time Peters did the scoring honors with a 5-yard touchdown run.
With 2:21 left in the opening quarter, the KC defense forced another punt and this time Kobe Jones blocked the boot and Marcus Moultrie recovered in the end zone for a 20-0 cushion.
The Rangers tacked on one more touchdown in the second quarter when Peters and Phoenix hooked up for a 39-yard scoring strike, and KC enjoyed a 27-0 lead at halftime.
Tyler Webb took over under center for the Rangers in the third quarter, and his first pass of the season went for 46 yards and a touchdown to Phoenix with 7:34 left in the third.
Williams scored on a 13-yard run less than a minute into the fourth quarter, and then Boone put the nail in the coffin with his 48-yard pick six to make the final 48-0.
Saturday's meeting was the 44th between Kilgore and NEO, and Kilgore now owns a 24-20 advantage on the Norsemen all-time. Kilgore has won six in a row against NEO by a combined 196-58.
The Rangers will visit New Mexico Military Institute next Saturday.