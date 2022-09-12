In the most technical sense, the Cowboys have good company. Five of January’s seven NFC playoff teams lost season openers this weekend. On a more subjective level, only Dallas and Arizona looked like teams that might continue losing for some time.
We know that the Cowboys’ season did not end with a 19-3 loss and the suffering of several key injuries, primarily the one that will sideline quarterback Dak Prescott for perhaps six to eight weeks. In a 17-game season, plenty of time remains not so much to right the ship but just to get the engine started. But on Oct. 16 — that’s one month from Friday — when the Cowboys return to NBC’s Sunday Night Football in Philadelphia, it could all end right there, couldn’t it?
It’s something less than a medical diagnosis but more than a safe bet that Prescott won’t be back until sometime after that Eagles game. How much damage could be done in the first six weeks, and would there be enough time to render it somehow undone between then and the season’s final game at Washington in January?
The Cowboys find themselves trailing their entire NFC East division after one week, and they will face all those teams in the first six games. Nothing about what happened Sunday at AT&T Stadium or around the league suggests Dallas is going 6-0 in this division again. Along with those games against division rivals, they play both of last year’s Super Bowl teams in the first six weeks. Cincinnati and Los Angeles were first-week losers as well, but neither lost its quarterback and both managed to put more than a field goal on the scoreboard in defeat.
The first six weeks always looked to be the most challenging part of Dallas’ schedule. That was true even before Saquon Barkley led the league in rushing with 164 yards Sunday in Tennessee. You knew the Giants’ offense would take on a revived look as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took charge. New ideas combined with a once again healthy Barkley and a defense that wasn’t terrible to begin with can suddenly make Dallas’ first road trip something more than a fun weekend in New York.
The Eagles were always Dallas’ primary threat, and while they showed a few holes of their own in a 38-35 win at Detroit, they were not truly in danger of losing the game. The Lions never had the ball with an opportunity to tie the score after the second quarter. Beyond that, A.J. Brown — acquired in a shrewd draft day trade with Tennessee — caught 10 of Jalen Hurts’ passes for 155 yards. In other words, he looked like what Dallas was hoping CeeDee Lamb would play like Sunday instead of catching two of his 11 targets for 29 yards.
In his third season, Lamb remains a puzzling figure — more capable of the spectacular than anyone on his team but often limited by his own drops or inefficient routes. He dashed off two 100-yard receiving games in his first five as a pro (when Prescott was on fire before the broken ankle injury) but has seen his work tail off in each of his first two seasons. Including the San Francisco playoff game, Lamb has caught three of his last 16 targets.
Something is amiss.
The good news perhaps is that Lamb’s last 100-yard receiving game came with Cooper Rush at quarterback in Minnesota. Of course that was Amari Cooper’s most recent 100-yard game as well, so either Noah Brown must fill that role or Michael Gallup, who practiced last week, needs to make a full recovery from the torn ACL he has been rehabilitating since last season to be that viable second option.
With a backup quarterback and less than substantial receiving corps, could the Cowboys redirect their focus to become a run-first team again? Not likely. Head coach Mike McCarthy talks up the run game, but it doesn’t seem to be in the DNA of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Nor does Dallas have the kind of offensive line that just shoves defenses back on their heels to make a running attack proficient. We were supposed to get excited about Ezekiel Elliott popping through a few holes to gain 52 yards Sunday, but Tampa Bay’s defense knew that Zeke and an ineffective Tony Pollard weren’t going to sustain anything.
So it’s up to Rush to make the most of this watered down receiver group, and we saw on Sunday night that Prescott had no magic of his own to raise this team’s level. For now, the Cowboys rank 32nd in a 32-team league in scoring. A team that topped the 50-point mark twice after Christmas last season might be hard pressed to hang a 20 on the board Sunday against the Bengals.
If they don’t, then it’s fair to wonder beyond a home game against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders where exactly those Cowboys victories are coming from in the season’s first six weeks.