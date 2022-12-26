An East Texas holiday tradition will have its 68th edition at the end of the month.
The 2022 Wagstaff Holiday Basketball Classic is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium, TJC assistant athletic director Chuck Smith announced.
Some 14 teams are entered in the Classic that began in 1953.
This year’s schools include the All Saints Episcopal Trojans, Arp Tigers, Bishop Gorman Crusaders, Brook Hill Guard, Brownsboro Bears, Cumberland Academy Knights, Grace Community Cougars, Jacksonville Fightin’ Indians, King’s Academy Knights, Lindale Eagles, Tyler HEAT, Tyler High Lions, Van Vandals and Whitehouse Wildcats.
Each day will be broken into two sessions with early game times at 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. followed by a session break where the gym will be cleared out. The evening session will showcase games at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m.
Tickets for each session with be $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online beginning Thursday, Dec. 15. Go to ApacheAthletics.com.
Wagstaff Classic sponsors include: Aramark, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, Dr. D.M. Edwards, Don’s TV & Appliances, Gollob, Morgan, Peddy & Co., P.C. and Raising Canes.
2022 Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic Schedule
Home team is the first team listed and will wear light uniforms.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
11 a.m. — All Saints vs. King’s Academy
12:15 p.m. — Grace vs. Cumberland
1:30 p.m. — Bishop Gorman vs. Arp
2:45 p.m. — Van vs. Tyler HEAT
SESSION BREAK — Gym cleared between sessions
5:30 p.m. — Brownsboro vs. Brook Hill
6:45 p.m. — Whitehouse vs. Lindale
8 p.m. — Jacksonville vs. Tyler High
Wednesday, Dec. 28
11 a.m. — All Saints vs. Cumberland
12:15 p.m. — Arp vs. Van
1:30 p.m. — Brownsboro vs. Kings Academy
2:45 p.m. — Tyler HEAT vs. Brook Hill
SESSION BREAK — Gym cleared between sessions
5:30 p.m. — Grace vs. Bishop Gorman
6:45 p.m. — Whitehouse vs. Jacksonville
8 p.m. — Tyler High vs. Lindale
Thursday, Dec. 29
11 a.m. — Cumberland vs. Kings Academy
12:15 p.m. — Grace vs. Arp
1:30 p.m. — All Saints vs. Bishop Gorman
2:45 p.m. — Van vs Brook Hill
SESSION BREAK — Gym cleared between sessions
5:30 p.m. — Tyler HEAT vs. Whitehouse
6:45 p.m. — Tyler High vs. Brownsboro
8 p.m. — Jacksonville vs. Lindale
Other tournaments
■ The Houston County Holiday Classic will be Wednesday through Friday in Grapeland and Crockett.
Wednesday’s schedule at Grapeland High School is Madisonville vs. Palestine Westwood, 9 a.m.; Diboll vs. Trinity, 11 a.m.; Palestine Westwood vs. Grapeland, 2 p.m.; Trinity vs. Madisonville, 4 p.m.; and Grapeland vs. Diboll, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s schedule at Crockett High School is Da Vinci School vs. Aggieland, 9 a.m.; Maypearl vs. Rusk, 11 a.m.; Aggieland vs. Corckett, 2 p.m.; Rusk vs. Da Vinci School, 4 p.m.; and Crockett vs. Maypearl, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule at Grapeland is Grapeland vs. Madisonville, 9 a.m.; Diboll vs. Palestine Westwood, 11 a.m.; Trinity vs. Grapeland, 2 p.m.; Madisonville vs. Diboll, 4 p.m.; and Trinity vs. Palestine Westwood, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule at Crockett is Rusk vs. Aggieland, 9 a.m.; Da Vinci School vs. Maypearl, 11 a.m.; Rusk vs. Crockett, 2 p.m.; Maypearl vs. Aggieland, 4 p.m.; and Da Vinci School vs. Crockett, 6 p.m.
■ Chapel Hill, Bullard and LaPoynor will all compete in the Boys Blue bracket at the 65th Annual Whataburger Tournament, which will take place Wednesday through Friday.
Bullard — ranked No. 22 in Class 4A — will face Class 3A No. 8 Ponder at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. LaPoynor — ranked No. 2 in Class 2A — will take on Class 3A No. 11 Lytle at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Chapel Hill will go against Class 4A No. 9 Canyon Randall at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. All of the games will be at Fort Worth Chisholm Trail High School.
■ Bullard and Winnsboro will participate in the Girls Blue bracket at the Whataburger Tournament.
Bullard and Class 3A No. 3 Winnsboro will square off in the opening round. That game is set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Saginaw High School.
■ The Glen Evans Classic in Troup will be Tuesday and Wednesday with five boys teams and five girls teams.
Tuesday’s girls schedule is Brook Hill vs. Mexia, 8:15 a.m.; Frankston vs. Troup, 10:45 a.m.; Thrall vs. Brook Hill, 1:15 p.m.; Mexia vs. Frankston, 3:45 p.m.; and Troup vs. Thrall, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s boys schedule is Winona vs. Laneville, 9:30 a.m.; New Summerfield vs. Troup, noon; Harleton vs. Winona, 2:30 p.m.; Laneville vs. New Summerfield, 5 p.m.; and Troup vs. Harleton, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s girls schedule is Frankston vs. Thrall, 8:15 a.m.; Mexia vs. Troup, 10:45 a.m.; Brook Hill vs. Frankston, 1:15 p.m.; Thrall vs. Mexia, 3:45 p.m.; and Troup vs. Brook Hill, 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s boys schedule is New Summerfield vs. Harleton, 9:30 a.m.; Laneville vs. Troup, noon; Winona vs. New Summerfield, 2:30p.m.; Harleton vs. Laneville, 5 p.m.; and Troup vs. Winona, 7:30 p.m.
■ The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders and Whitehouse Ladycats will compete in the Hallsville Christmas Classic Thursday and Friday.
Thursday’s schedule is Kilgore vs. Union Grove, 9 a.m.; Atlanta vs. Marshall, 9 a.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Whitehouse, 10:30 a.m.; Mount Pleasant JV vs. Center JV, 10:30 a.m.; Hallsville vs. Center, noon; Mount Pleasant vs. Gilmer, noon; Union Grove vs. Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.; Marshall vs. Sulphur Springs, 1:30 p.m.; Gilmer vs. Tyler Legacy, 3 p.m.; Whitehouse vs. Kilgore, 3 p.m.; Sulphur Springs vs. Hallsville, 4:30 p.m.; and Center vs. Mount Pleasant, 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s schedule is Marshall vs. Gilmer, 9 a.m.; Center JV vs. Hallsville JV, 9 a.m.; Hallsville vs. Tyler Legacy, 10:30 a.m.; Center vs. Union Grove, 10:30 a.m.; Gilmer vs. Whitehouse, noon; Sulphur Springs vs. Kilgore, noon; Mount Pleasant vs. Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Marshall, 1:30 p.m.; Whitehouse vs. Center, 3 p.m.; Union Grove vs. Sulphur Springs, 3 p.m.; Atlanta vs. Hallsville, 4:30 p.m.; and Kilgore vs. Mount Pleasant, 4:30 p.m.
■ The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders will compete in the In-N-Out Burger Allen Holiday Invitational beginning Tuesday.
Legacy is competing in the Silver Bracket and will face Class 4A No. 10 Sulphur Springs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Other teams in the bracket are Melissa, Frisco Independence, Forney, Rockwall-Heath, Dallas Madison, Rowlett, Frisco Heritage, Clear Brook, Princeton, Mount Pleasant, Frisco Lonestar and Coppell.
■ The Longview Lobos will go to Arkansas to compete in the Camden Fairview Holiday Classic. Longview will take on Camden Fairview JV at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Other competing teams are Nevada, Dermott, Camden Fairview, Lakeside, El Dorado and McGehee.
■ Tenaha is hosting the 13th Annual Holiday Hoops Tournament. Games will be played in Tenaha, Timpson, Joaquin and Panola College’s Arthur Johnson Gymnasium in Carthage.
Tuesday’s boys schedule is Calvert vs. Hemphill, 9 a.m.; White Oak vs. San Augustine, 9 a.m.; Tenaha vs. Zavalla, 9 a.m.; Moulton vs. Sabine, 9 a.m.; Jefferson vs. Kountze, 10:30 a.m.; Timpson vs. Mineola, noon; Tatum vs. Flatonia, noon; Huntington vs. Shelbyville, noon; Beckville vs. Calvert/Hemphill winner, 1:30 p.m.; Douglass vs. White Oak/San Augustine winner, 1:30 p.m.; Atlanta vs. Tenaha/Zavalla winner, 1:30 p.m.; and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Moulton/Sabine winner, 1:30 p.m. There will also be bracket games on Tuesday at 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m. The championship is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
Tuesday’s girls schedule is Flatonia vs. Joaquin, 9 a.m.; San Augustine vs. Douglass JV, 10:30 a.m.; Zavalla vs. Hemphill, 10:30 a.m.; and Elkhart vs. New Diana, 10:30 a.m.; Queen City vs. Normangee, 10:30 a.m.; Huntington vs. Mineola, noon; Sabine vs. Douglass, noon; Cooper vs. Tatum, 1:30 p.m.; Timpson vs. Zavalla/Hemphill winner, 3 p.m.; Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Flatonia/Joaquin winner, 3 p.m.; Tenaha vs. Elkhart/New Diana winner, 4:30 p.m.; and Neches vs. San Augustine/Douglass JV winner, 4:30 p.m. The championship is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Former Shelbyville star Jay Buckley, who played at Trinity Valley and now plays at Lamar, and Tatum head girls basketball coach Patricia Nelson will be inducted into the tournament’s Hall of Fame.