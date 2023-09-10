Cameron Ward passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns and added another 43 yards rushing, Nakia Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 5:30 remaining and Washington State upset No. 19 Wisconsin, 31-22, on Saturday night.
Ward scrambled for runs of 23 yards and 14 yards during a pivotal fourth-quarter drive to help the Cougars avoid a second-half meltdown and beat the Badgers for the second straight season. Watson capped the drive with his 1-yard plunge.
Washington State (2-0) hosted its first Power Five nonconference opponent since 1998 and played its first home game since the collapse of the Pac-12 this summer. Facing an uncertain future as a Power Five program, Washington State put on a show in the first half to race to a 24-6 lead.
“In this moment, it's everything. We belong in the Power Five,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said on the field as it was flooded by celebrating fans after the upset. “These kids have worked their (tails) off. I'm so damn proud of them.”
No. 1 Georgia 45, Ball State 3: Mekhi Mews sparked Georgia with a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown and the Bulldogs, taking advantage of three interceptions, blew away Ball State.
The two-time reigning national champions were held scoreless in the opening quarter, but Georgia (2-0) finally got rolling with a 31-point outburst in the second period against the overmatched Cardinals (0-2). Credit Mews for the momentum swing.
He took a punt at his own 31, shook off a couple of would-be tacklers, weaved past another defender and found a wall of blockers down the sideline.
No. 2 Michigan 35, UNLV 7: Blake Corum ran for three touchdowns and J.J. McCarthy threw two more scoring passes to Roman Wilson to help No. 2 Michigan rout UNLV.
The Wolverines (2-0) were without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh for the second game of his three-game, school-imposed suspension for breaking NCAA rules. That didn't slow them down.
The Rebels (0-1) were overmatched as expected, struggling to compete with a national championship contender on either side of the ball.
No. 4 Florida State 66, Southern Miss 13: Trey Benson had three touchdown runs and No. 4 Florida State routed Southern Miss in its home opener for the most points under coach Mike Norvell.
Jordan Travis threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and backup Tate Rodemaker added a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter. Travis’ first touchdown, a 10-yard pass to Darion Williamson, gave him 50 career TD passes.
The Seminoles (2-0) have scored 35 or more points in eight straight games, the longest active streak in the nation. On Saturday, they did it in the third quarter — and before Southern Miss (1-1) found the end zone.
No. 5 Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7: Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns in the first half, two of them to All-American Marvin Harrison Jr., and No. 5 Ohio State blew past Youngstown State 35-7 on Saturday.
McCord, starting for the Buckeyes in his third year in the program, was 14 for 20 for 258 yards and also threw a scoring pass to Emeka Egbuka, a solid bounce-back against a lesser opponent after a shaky opener at Indiana last week.
TreVeyon Henderson rushed for a pair of scores.
No. 6 Southern Cal 56, Stanford 10: Caleb Williams passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score while playing only the first half, Zachariah Branch returned a punt 75 yards for a TD, and No. 6 Southern California routed Stanford in this decades-old rivalry's final chapter for the foreseeable future.
MarShawn Lloyd and Austin Jones also rushed for scores, and Dorian Singer, Brenden Rice and Lake McRee caught TD passes while their Heisman Trophy winner led USC (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) to one of the most prolific first halves in school history.
The Trojans racked up 433 yards of offense and got seven touchdowns by seven players while building a 49-3 halftime lead — the third-largest in Pac-12 history — in the conference's final opening game, at least in its current configuration.
No. 7 Penn State 63, Delaware 7: Nick Singleton ran for three touchdowns and No. 7 Penn State’s defense was nearly perfect as the Nittany Lions defeated Delaware.
Kaytron Allen ran for 103 yards and a touchdown, while quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula each scored on second-half runs for the Nittany Lions who dominated their FCS counterparts.
Penn State (2-0) scored touchdowns on its first four possessions. All of Singleton’s and Allen’s scores came inside five yards and ended long drives that wore the Blue Hens (1-1) down.
No. 8 Washington 43, Tulsa 10: Michael Penix Jr. threw three more touchdown passes, wide receivers Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk both ran for touchdowns on reverses and No. 8 Washington cruised past Tulsa.
Washington (2-0) warmed up for next week’s big nonconference game at Michigan State with another big game from its star quarterback, but an overall performance by the Huskies that was sloppy at times.
Penix was 28 of 38 for 409 yards. He completed passes to 10 receivers, with Jalen McMillan having the biggest game with eight receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.
No. 9 Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 10: Joe Milton III had a 6-yard touchdown run late in the first half and threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Ramel Keaton early in the second to help No. 9 Tennessee beat FCS foe Austin Peay.
The Volunteers (2-0) won their 10th straight at home as they prepare for their Southeastern Conference opener next week at Florida. The Governors fell to 0-2.
Milton broke a 6-6 tie with 15 seconds left in the first half with the 6-yard scoring run. Then, 1:30 into the second, Milton hit Keaton for some breathing room.
No. 10 Notre Dame 45, N.C. State 24: Audric Estime ran for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play after an extended weather delay and Sam Hartman threw for four scores to help No. 10 Notre Dame beat North Carolina State.
Estime ran for 134 yards and two scores, including a 7-yard run through traffic with 10:42 left that put the Fighting Irish (3-0) in firm control. Notre Dame has now won 29 straight regular-season matchups against Atlantic Coast Conference teams in its scheduling partnership with the conference as a football independent but a member in all other league sports.
For Hartman, the sixth-year passer who transferred from Wake Forest, it was a familiar foe, too. The Demon Deacons were every-year instate opponents for the Wolfpack in the ACC's former divisional format, and Hartman was 0-2 in Raleigh — including last November while taking four sacks.
No. 14 LSU 72, Grambling State 10: Jayden Daniels threw a career-high five touchdown passes, all in the first half, leading No. 14 LSU in a rout of Grambling.
Bouncing back from a season-opening loss to Florida State a week earlier, LSU (1-1) scored touchdowns on its first 10 possessions and was led by Daniels' career passing game. The senior quarterback went 18 for 24 for 269 yards.
Daniels got things going for LSU on its opening drive. Daniels led an eight-play, 77-yard march that was punctuated by a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr.
No. 15 Kansas State 42, Troy 13: Will Howard threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others as No. 15 Kansas State defeated Troy.
Howard threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Jadon Jackson and 39 yards to Philip Brooks to help the Wildcats (2-0) to a 21-10 lead at half, and his 2-yard run late in the third quarter made it an 18-point game.
Howard finished 21 of 32 for 250 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards.
No. 16 Oregon State 55, UC Davis 7: Damien Martinez ran for a 64-yard touchdown on Oregon State’s first offensive play, setting the tone in the 16th-ranked Beavers' victory over UC Davis.
Silas Bolden had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 22-yard scoring reception in the second quarter as Oregon State (2-0) extended its 14-0 first-quarter lead to 38-0 at halftime.
In his second start for the Beavers, DJ Uiagalelei completed 8 of 13 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score. He did not play in the second half. The Clemson transfer has accounted for five touchdown passes and three rushing scores in two games.
No. 17 North Carolina 40, Appalachian State 34 (2OT): Drake Maye’s 13-yard run in the second overtime helped rescue No. 17 North Carolina and the Tar Heels' defense made it hold up in a win over Appalachian State.
Omarion Hampton ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including the 17-yard run that allowed the Tar Heels (2-0) to pull even in the first overtime.
Nate Noel ran 7 yards for a touchdown on the first overtime possession for Appalachian State (1-1), finishing with 127 yards on 26 carries.
No. 21 Duke 42, Lafayette 7: Jordan Waters ran for a career-high 112 yards to go with two scores, helping No. 21 Duke beat Lafayette to cap a short week following its season-opening upset of Clemson.
Waters scored on a 5-yard run early in the second period and added a 16-yard run shortly before halftime that surpassed his previous career-best rushing total. That staked the Blue Devils (2-0) to a 21-7 halftime lead, then he cracked the 100-yard mark on his first touch of the third quarter amid a heavy downpour that followed the teams out of the break.
Duke was playing five days after the 28-7 win against the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite and then-No. 9 Tigers. That game ended with fans charging to midfield to celebrate the program's first win against a top-10 opponent in 34 years, then had the Blue Devils entering the AP Top 25 the next afternoon for the first time in five years.
No. 25 Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17: Cade Klubnik threw for a career-high 315 yards and four touchdowns as he and No. 25 Clemson rallied from a mistake-filled first half to roll past Charleston Southern.
Antonio Williams had touchdown grabs of 10 and 5 yards while Phil Mafah ran for two short touchdowns as the Tigers (1-1) improved to 38-0 all-time against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision.