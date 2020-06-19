■ NASCAR Cup race will run at Texas with fans in the stands: FORT WORTH — Texas Motor Speedway plans to open its massive grandstands to thousands of fans for a rescheduled NASCAR Cup Series race next month.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday approved a plan submitted by the track to allow spectators for for the race on July 19. The governor had previously said that outdoor sporting events could be held with 50% capacity.
Track President Eddie Gossage said it was still too early to know how many fans would be able to attend the race at the 1 1/2-mile track that has a capacity of about 135,000, including suites and the grandstands that stretch about 2/3 of a mile from end to end.
“We don’t know, because it depends,” Gossage said.
With social distancing protocols in place, the speedway first has to reassign seating for people who had already purchased tickets for the race that was originally scheduled for March 29 before NASCAR paused its season due to the coronavirus.
■ Belmont sets pace for Triple Crown, with Tiz the Law favored: Tiz the Law is the early 6-5 favorite for the Belmont Stakes, which kicks off what has been called a “backwards Triple Crown.” Instead of completing the series of three races run over five weeks, the Belmont is getting things started for the first time. The Kentucky Derby follows on Sept. 5, with the Preakness finishing up on Oct. 3.
Tiz the Law is the only horse in the race with Grade 1 stakes victories. He’ll try to buck history as the first New York-bred in 138 years to win the $1 million race. His 82-year-old trainer, Barclay Tagg, is chasing a win that eluded him in 2003.