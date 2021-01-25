■ Porter, Nuggets beat Mavericks, 117-113: DALLAS — Michael Porter Jr. tied his season high with 30 points and the Denver Nuggets overcame Jamal Murray’s ejection for a shot to the groin of Dallas guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to beat the Mavericks 117-113 on Monday night.
Porter was 6 of 10 from 3-point range, including a go-ahead shot to start a decisive 7-0 run late in the fourth quarter after the Mavericks had rallied immediately following the incident involving Murray and Hardaway.
Luka Doncic had 35 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high 16 assists for his league-leading sixth triple-double. The Dallas star broke a tie for the NBA lead with Nikola Jokic, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets.
■ Spurs-Pelicans game called off, as NBA’s virus woes continue: San Antonio’s game in New Orleans was called off Monday night in the latest virus-related postponement for the NBA, one that came when the league determined that neither team would have enough players available.
Also Monday: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled out for Tuesday’s game in Atlanta because of the league’s health and safety protocols.
Of the 22 postponements this season, 21 have been made since Jan. 10.
■ Southern Hills to replace Trump National for ‘22 PGA: The PGA Championship is headed back to Southern Hills next year, the Oklahoma course that gets its eighth major championship earlier than expected after the PGA of America cut ties with former President Donald Trump.
Southern Hills previously hosted the PGA Championship in 1970, 1982, 1994 and most recently in 2007, when Tiger Woods won his 13th major and fourth PGA title.