Spring Hill ISD is working with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview to bring sports physicals to campus.
The event is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the high school gym and athletic wing. District spokeswoman Sarah Robinson said six areas school are participating.
Students in grades 8 through 11 who will participate in University Interscholastic League athletic events next school year at participating schools will be able to get free physicals.
Robinson said the event will be staffed by approximately 90 people including doctors, physician assistants, athletic trainers, medical assistants and nursing students.