TORONTO (AP) — George Springer broke a scoreless tie with a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Wednesday behind a stellar effort by Ross Stripling.
Springer’s liner to center was career hit No. 1,000, and Toronto poured it on from there. Santiago Espinal followed Springer with a two-run double, and Alejandro Kirk capped the Blue Jays’ six-run seventh with another two-run double.
Toronto snapped a five-game losing streak against Baltimore and won for the third time in 11 games. It broke through against the Orioles’ bullpen after Stripling carried a perfect game into the seventh.
Baltimore could have moved into an AL wild-card spot with a win. The Orioles are 10-5 in August.
Yimi Garcia (2-4) got two outs for the win. Joey Krehbiel (4-4) was charged with the loss.
Mariners 11, Angels 1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered twice, Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker each hit a two-run shot, and Seattle completed a three-game sweep of Los Angeles.
Shohei Ohtani had a two-run homer, a triple, two singles and four RBIs for the Angels.
George Kirby (5-3) pitched six-hit ball into the sixth while getting ample run support in his third consecutive victory.
Spot starter Touki Toussaint (1-1) took the loss for Los Angeles.
Twins 4, Royals 0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Twins beat the Royals for a three-game sweep.
Jose Miranda hit a two-run homer for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox for control of the crowded AL Central.
After Mahle left in the third, Pagán (4-6), Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, Michael Fulmer and Trevor Megill finished Minnesota’s second straight shutout. A diving catch by center fielder Gilberto Celestino saved a run in the seventh.
Mahle is going to be further evaluated and the team is expected to provide an update later Wednesday or Thursday.
Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino each had two hits for Kansas City. Daniel Lynch (4-8) allowed four runs — three earned — in six innings.
Reds 1, Phillies 0
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth inning, sending Cincinnati to the win.
Albert Almora Jr. helped set up Barrero’s winning hit with a one-out walk. Almora advanced to second on Alejo Lopez’s single and hustled home when Barrero hit a grounder back up the middle.
It was the first run allowed by Domínguez (6-4) since July 10. Alexis Díaz (4-1) got six outs for the win.
Reds first baseman Joey Votto announced after the win that he will have season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this year.
Padres 10, Marlins 3
MIAMI (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a grand slam in the first inning, Ha-Seong Kim also drove in four runs, and San Diego avoided a three-game sweep by Miami.
Cronenworth’s two-out blast against Pablo López (7-8) was his 12th homer this season and second career grand slam.
Adrían Morejón (2-0) relieved Padres starter Mike Clevinger in the fifth and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Cubs 3, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, lifting the Cubs to the victory.
With two out and Franmil Reyes aboard after a leadoff double, Gomes hit a soft liner to right against Steve Cishek. Gomes played for the Nationals from 2019-21.
Erich Uelman (1-1) got two outs for his first major league win. Rowan Wick pitched the ninth for his eighth save.
P.J. Higgins homered for Chicago.
Lane Thomas hit two doubles for Washington, and rookie Joey Meneses extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Jake McGee (1-3) got the loss.
Athletics 7, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON — Sean Murphy had his second two-homer game and rookie Shea Langeliers hit his first major league home run in his second game with Oakland, leading the Athletics to a 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.
Murphy pulled a solo home run to left field in the first inning and launched an opposite-field, two-run shot into the home bullpen in right-center in the third inning.
Langeliers, from nearby Keller, Texas, homered on an 0-2 pitch with one on during Oakland’s four-run eighth inning. The 24-year-old was called up Tuesday and doubled on the first pitch he saw.
Murphy doubled in the eighth inning and scored, extending his hitting success at Globe Life Field. He has a .347 batting average with eight homers and 17 RBI in 18 games played at the ballpark. His first multi-homer game came in his third career start, on Sept. 19, 2019, at Houston.
Mets 9, Braves 7
ATLANTA (AP) — Brett Baty homered his first time up in the big leagues, Starling Marte went deep twice and the New York Mets defeated the Braves 9-7 Wednesday night to snap Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak.
After being outscored 18-1 in the first two games of the series, the NL East-leading Mets jumped to a 6-1 lead and barely made it stand up to push their advantage over the Braves back to 4 1/2 games.
Vaughn Grissom had a two-run single in the ninth, but Trevor May retired Ronald Acuña Jr. on a flyout to the warming track to end the game.
Astros 3, White Sox 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago’s five-game winning streak.
The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series. The White Sox trail AL Central-leading Cleveland by two games.
Valdez (12-4) gave up two runs and seven hits, struck out six and walked three. The left-hander is 4-0 in six starts since losing to Oakland on July 9.
Alvarez drove in Jose Altuve with a sacrifice fly in the first. He singled and scored on Trey Mancini’s sac fly in the fourth, and Chas McCormick added an RBI double in the inning against Michael Kopech (4-9) to put Houston on top 3-0.
Red Sox 8, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Christian Arroyo had three hits and three RBIs, Alex Verdugo reached base five times and 42-year-old Rich Hill won for the first time in nearly two months as the Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Wednesday night.
The Red Sox won for the fifth time in six games and got back to .500 at 59-59. Boston is four games behind Toronto in the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot.
Arroyo hit a two-run double and scored on Kike Hernandez’s sacrifice fly in the second inning as Boston went ahead for good 3-2. Arroyo also singled in a run in a three-run ninth that broke the game open.
Over the last two weeks, Arroyo has emerged as the Red Sox’s regular second baseman. The utility infielder has started the last 10 games at the position.