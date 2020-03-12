Spring break for St. Mary’s Catholic School, along with other schools in the Diocese of Tyler, has been extended until March 20 due to rising concerns about the new coronavirus.
Diocese of Tyler Catholic Schools Superintendent Robin Perry cited the positive case of COVID-19 in Gregg County announced earlier this week in a statement Thursday afternoon.
The move affects Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School in Tyler, St. Gregory Catholic School in Tyler, St. Patrick''s Catholid School in Lufkin along with St. Mary's.
Find the full statement below.
Good afternoon everyone. I hope this email finds you well. Although Smith and Angelina Counties have remained at a Level One (no reported cases of the coronavirus), there has been a case reported in Gregg County. Many of our families have traveled throughout the country and to Europe over Spring Break. In light of the continued rise of concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Diocese of Tyler school system is taking the following precaution:
Spring Break for all schools of the Diocese of Tyler has been extended until March 20th. Parish and school administrators will continue to monitor and assess the situation as things unfold and will update the school community as decisions are being made.
Although we understand that this decision may place a burden upon families who must seek childcare for one more week, we believe that dealing proactively with the issue of COVID-19 as families are returning from extended travel over Spring Break is the appropriate thing to do under these circumstances.
We ask that all of our school communities practice patience and prudence in this time of uncertainty.